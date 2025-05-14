Upgraded Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 7-seater goes on sale

The face-lifted Mitsubishi Pajero Sport gets tweaks on the grille for a more polished look. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mitsubishi Motors SA has revealed a facelifted Pajero Sport.
With seating for seven passengers, the SUV gets exterior and technology enhancements as well as additional safety features. The updates come without a change in pricing.
Cosmetic tweaks are applied to the dynamic shield front grille, which now looks assertive, and redesigned front and rear under garnishes.
New 18" alloy wheels are fitted, while inside is new 8" fully digital driver display, redesigned steering wheel with controls and a new black ceiling headliner.
Black leather seats, dual zone climate control with rear vents, sunroof, electric tailgate, keyless operation, smartphone-link display audio (SDA) connected and an 8" touchscreen main display are standard fare.
The addition of the Ultrasonic Mis-acceleration Mitigation System (UMS), which prevents accidental acceleration at low speeds, also forms part of the updates. A Multi Around Monitor has also been added for ease of parking and manoeuvring.
There are no mechanical changes. All Mitsubishi Pajero Sport models are powered by 2.4l intercooled four-cylinder turbodiesel motor with 133kW and 430Nm and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Hallmark features such as the Super Select 4WD-II system continue to be offered in the four-wheel drive models, with selectable off-road functions of 2H, 4H, 4HLc and 4HLLc. Driving models include Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand and Rock.
A new digital driver's display and black headliner are part of 2025 upgrades for the large Japanese off-roader. Picture: SUPPLIED
Active safety and convenience features list stability and traction control, emergency brake assist system, hill-start and descent assist, trailer stability assist and rear park distance control.
“All these enhancements come with no change to the selling price of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, ensuring that this popular enthusiast’s model remains an excellent choice in the adventure SUV category, while representing unquestionable value for money,” said Jeff Allison of Mitsubishi Motors SA.
All Mitsubishi Pajero Sport models are sold with a three-year/100,000km warranty and a five-year/90,000km service plan.
Local launch
Upgraded Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 7-seater goes on sale
Enhanced SUV gets additional safety features and technical advancements at no extra cost to the buyer
Prices
• Pajero Sport 2.4L 2WD — R789,990
• Pajero Sport 2.4L 4WD — R854,990
• Pajero Sport 2.4L 4WD Exceed — R904,990
