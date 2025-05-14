Life / Motoring

NEWS

Trade tension fails to stop increase in global EV sales in April

Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles grew 29% year on year globally

14 May 2025 - 10:50
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric vehicle at the Auto Shanghai show in April 2025. Picture: REUTERS
A Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric vehicle at the Auto Shanghai show in April 2025. Picture: REUTERS

Global sales of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 29% year on year in April, with stable growth in China and Europe despite trade tension, while North America recorded the first fall since last September, data showed on Wednesday.

European electric vehicle (EV) sales of legacy auto groups that are seeking to sell less polluting models to meet EU CO2 emission targets outperformed those of Tesla.

Tesla continued to lose market share ahead of a revamp of its popular Model Y, Rho Motion data manager Charles Lester said.

China-based EV makers continued to increase domestic sales of battery-electric vehicles while responding to growing demand for plug-in hybrids offshore, he said.

Global carmakers face a 25% import tariff in the US, the world’s second-largest car market, causing many of them to withdraw their outlooks for 2025.

US President Donald Trump’s stance towards emissions standards and uncertainties around tariffs also hampered EV growth in North America.

His deals this month with Britain and China affected EV sales only slightly, but were positive signs for the industry ahead of his potential talks with Korea, Japan and the EU, Lester said.

Global sales of battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids rose to 1.5-million in April, the Rho Motion data showed.

Sales in China were up 32% from the same month of 2024 to 0.9-million vehicles.

Europe reported a 35% year-on-year increase in registrations to 0.3-million cars sold, while in North America they fell 5.6% to 0.1-million.

In the rest of the world, April sales rose by 50%.

“The plug-in hybrids have almost doubled year to date in the rest of the world, but the main reason for that is the Chinese exports,” Lester said.

Governments worldwide are adopting policies to encourage EV adoption, while trade tension and slowing car markets could foreshadow plant closures and job losses.

China extended its car trade-in subsidies into 2025 as part of an expanded consumer trade-in scheme in January to try to avert a slowdown in EV sales while reviving economic growth.

Reuters

EU countries agree to relax car CO2 emissions targets

The European Commission is proposing allowing carmakers to meet the targets based on their average emissions over 2025-2027, rather than just this ...
Life
6 days ago

Ford raises prices of Mexico-made cars due to tariffs

Notice to dealers shows some models will cost as much as $2,000 more than before
Life
6 days ago

Another BMW scoops the SA Car of the Year prize

The 2025 win marks back-to-back victories for the brand after the 7 Series won last year
Life
1 week ago

Chery goes bigger and launches new Lepas brand

The Chinese vehicle maker made electric mobility centre stage at Auto Shanghai
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
New BMW 1 Series goes on sale in three models
Life / Motoring
2.
BIG READ: The Patrician and the Boytjie
Life / Books
3.
FIRST DRIVE: New Hyundai Alcazar seven-seater
Life / Motoring
4.
Five books to read in May
Life / Books
5.
FIRST DRIVE: New Isuzu MU-X arrives in SA with ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

JAC bakkie breaks SA 24-hour endurance record

Life / Motoring

New BMW 1 Series goes on sale in three models

Life / Motoring

Suzuki unveils fourth-generation Dzire sedan for SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.