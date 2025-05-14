Rare classic Ferrari expected to fetch up to R165m

The 500 TRC was the last four-cylinder racing car built by Ferrari.
Picture: SUPPLIED
One of the most beautiful Ferraris ever created is going on auction later this month.
The 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC racing car, one of only 16 remaining examples, is expected to fetch between $7m and $9m (R128m-R165m) at a Sotheby’s sealed auction on May 27 in California.
The Scaglietti-designed car was created during one of the most aesthetically beautiful eras for racing cars, where coachbuilders were guided by form rather than function, and visual impact took precedence over downforce and aerodynamics. Ferrari creations by Scaglietti and Pininfarina are mechanical works of art that have stood the test of time and the 500 TRC is a prime example. It was the genesis to the legendary 12-cylinder 250 Testa Rossa, a race car that has achieved $51.7m on auction.
The 500 TRC was introduced in 1957 as Ferrari’s four-cylinder racing car in endurance events and enjoyed a stellar maiden season, taking class wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring, Mille Miglia, Nürburgring 1,000km and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
A total of 17 examples were built and the 500 TRC marked the end of an era as it was the final four-cylinder Ferrari racing car ever constructed. The 2.0l Lampredi engine, while not as large in capacity as some of its V12 cousins, packed a punch and carried Alberto Ascari to win Ferrari’s first Formula 1 driver’s title in 1952. After repeating the feat in 1953, the four-cylinder engine was used in Sports Car racing between 1953 and 1957.
Bearing the chassis number 0658 MDTR, this example was the first 500 TRC built. With its provenance and race history it is of the most historically significant four-cylinder Ferraris to be offered for sale in recent times. It was raced in 20 events between 1957 and 1963, achieving 10 class victories and 13 total podium finishes. It was also driven in 21 editions of the Mille Miglia Storica between 1993 and 2014.
The car is Ferrari Classiche Red Book certified and retains its original chassis, body, engine and rear axle.
INVESTING IN CARS
Rare classic Ferrari expected to fetch up to R165m
The stunning 1957 500 TRC is from an era when racing cars were built for beauty
One of the most beautiful Ferraris ever created is going on auction later this month.
The 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC racing car, one of only 16 remaining examples, is expected to fetch between $7m and $9m (R128m-R165m) at a Sotheby’s sealed auction on May 27 in California.
The Scaglietti-designed car was created during one of the most aesthetically beautiful eras for racing cars, where coachbuilders were guided by form rather than function, and visual impact took precedence over downforce and aerodynamics. Ferrari creations by Scaglietti and Pininfarina are mechanical works of art that have stood the test of time and the 500 TRC is a prime example. It was the genesis to the legendary 12-cylinder 250 Testa Rossa, a race car that has achieved $51.7m on auction.
The 500 TRC was introduced in 1957 as Ferrari’s four-cylinder racing car in endurance events and enjoyed a stellar maiden season, taking class wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring, Mille Miglia, Nürburgring 1,000km and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
A total of 17 examples were built and the 500 TRC marked the end of an era as it was the final four-cylinder Ferrari racing car ever constructed. The 2.0l Lampredi engine, while not as large in capacity as some of its V12 cousins, packed a punch and carried Alberto Ascari to win Ferrari’s first Formula 1 driver’s title in 1952. After repeating the feat in 1953, the four-cylinder engine was used in Sports Car racing between 1953 and 1957.
Bearing the chassis number 0658 MDTR, this example was the first 500 TRC built. With its provenance and race history it is of the most historically significant four-cylinder Ferraris to be offered for sale in recent times. It was raced in 20 events between 1957 and 1963, achieving 10 class victories and 13 total podium finishes. It was also driven in 21 editions of the Mille Miglia Storica between 1993 and 2014.
The car is Ferrari Classiche Red Book certified and retains its original chassis, body, engine and rear axle.
F1 triple champ Jackie Stewart says he’s driven his last lap at 85
Mercedes Pagoda and BMW 333i fetch more than R3m each
Third Nigel Mansell RM Sotheby’s collection announced
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trade tension fails to stop increase in global EV sales in April
New BMW 1 Series goes on sale in three models
Suzuki unveils fourth-generation Dzire sedan for SA
JAC bakkie breaks SA 24-hour endurance record
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.