BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé arrives in SA with big revamp

The new 2 Series Gran Coupé delivers improved handling and dynamics. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 2 Series Gran Coupé, despite its fancy-sounding moniker, is essentially the four-door sedan version of the 1 Series hatchback, like a VW Jetta is to a Golf.
It shares its platform with the 1 Series and Mini Cooper but has a swoopier roofline with a sportier aesthetic.
As part of a midlife update, BMW has unveiled the 2 Series Gran Coupé in SA with new exterior styling, a revamped interior, retuned chassis settings and upgraded technology.
Available in a pair of 218 front-wheel drive models and all-wheel drive M235 guise, the new 2 Series Gran Coupé adopts the same revised front-end design as its updated 1 Series hatchback sibling, also launched in SA this week. This includes elongated headlamps incorporating revised LED daytime driving light graphics with a racy four-eyed design that give it a more aggressive look. An angular new kidney grille combines vertical and diagonal bars, like the new X3.
Adaptive LED headlights with glare-free matrix high beam, cornering light function and blue accentuations are available as an option.
The revamped 2 Series Gran Coupé has been increased in length by 20mm to 4,546mm and the height is boosted by 25mm to 1,445mm.
The flagship M235 xDrive and the 218 M Sport have 18” wheels while the entry 218 rides on 17” alloys. The range-topping variant further lays on a more athletic vibe with a unique rear apron with a rear diffuser and four tailpipes.
The three-model range starts with the 218 available in standard and M Sport versions, both powered by a 1.5l petrol turbo three-cylinder engine with front-wheel drive. With outputs of 115kW and 230Nm, performance is quoted as 0-100km/h in a claimed 8.6 seconds and a 230km/h top speed.
The 2 Series Gran Coupé is leather-free and its vegan interior has newly designed seats for improved long-distance driving comfort. Picture: SUPPLIED
The top-of-the-range M235 xDrive model has a 221kW/400Nm 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. It blitzes 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.9 seconds and tops out at 250km/h.
All models are paired with a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission as standard.
The M235 xDrive and 218 M Sport ride on adaptive M suspension, which enhances agility and comfort by means of variable and frequency-selective shock absorbers. With the adaptive M suspension, the vehicle rides 8mm lower and also includes sports steering.
Similar to the new 1 Series, the new 2 Series Gran Coupé delivers improved handling and dynamics across the range thanks to BMW increasing the rigidity of the body and chassis connection. It has also optimised kinematics and added new shock absorber technology.
The 2 Series Gran Coupé is leather-free and its vegan interior has newly designed seats for improved long-distance driving comfort. Optionally available are Sport seats upholstered in a new Econeer fabric made from recycled polyester, or artificial leather/Alcantara. Seat heating and electric adjustment with a memory function is optional on all versions.
The interior has a redesigned gear selector and a BMW Curved Display with a 10.25” instrument cluster and 10.7” touchscreen. The iDrive infotainment system uses BMW OS 9, a software suite offering a high degree of personalisation and access to downloadable apps and extended digital services via the BMW ConnectedDrive store.
As per the trend in modern BMWs, the number of physical controls inside the cabin has been reduced in favour of a digitised set-up.
In addition to the six airbags and stability control offered range-wide, the M235 also comes with blind spot warning and lane keeping assist.
Prices, which include two-year/unlimited distance warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan, are:
LOCAL LAUNCH
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé arrives in SA with big revamp
Four-door version of 1 Series gets a facelift with chassis and tech upgrades
The 2 Series Gran Coupé, despite its fancy-sounding moniker, is essentially the four-door sedan version of the 1 Series hatchback, like a VW Jetta is to a Golf.
It shares its platform with the 1 Series and Mini Cooper but has a swoopier roofline with a sportier aesthetic.
As part of a midlife update, BMW has unveiled the 2 Series Gran Coupé in SA with new exterior styling, a revamped interior, retuned chassis settings and upgraded technology.
Available in a pair of 218 front-wheel drive models and all-wheel drive M235 guise, the new 2 Series Gran Coupé adopts the same revised front-end design as its updated 1 Series hatchback sibling, also launched in SA this week. This includes elongated headlamps incorporating revised LED daytime driving light graphics with a racy four-eyed design that give it a more aggressive look. An angular new kidney grille combines vertical and diagonal bars, like the new X3.
Adaptive LED headlights with glare-free matrix high beam, cornering light function and blue accentuations are available as an option.
The revamped 2 Series Gran Coupé has been increased in length by 20mm to 4,546mm and the height is boosted by 25mm to 1,445mm.
The flagship M235 xDrive and the 218 M Sport have 18” wheels while the entry 218 rides on 17” alloys. The range-topping variant further lays on a more athletic vibe with a unique rear apron with a rear diffuser and four tailpipes.
The three-model range starts with the 218 available in standard and M Sport versions, both powered by a 1.5l petrol turbo three-cylinder engine with front-wheel drive. With outputs of 115kW and 230Nm, performance is quoted as 0-100km/h in a claimed 8.6 seconds and a 230km/h top speed.
The top-of-the-range M235 xDrive model has a 221kW/400Nm 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. It blitzes 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.9 seconds and tops out at 250km/h.
All models are paired with a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission as standard.
The M235 xDrive and 218 M Sport ride on adaptive M suspension, which enhances agility and comfort by means of variable and frequency-selective shock absorbers. With the adaptive M suspension, the vehicle rides 8mm lower and also includes sports steering.
Similar to the new 1 Series, the new 2 Series Gran Coupé delivers improved handling and dynamics across the range thanks to BMW increasing the rigidity of the body and chassis connection. It has also optimised kinematics and added new shock absorber technology.
The 2 Series Gran Coupé is leather-free and its vegan interior has newly designed seats for improved long-distance driving comfort. Optionally available are Sport seats upholstered in a new Econeer fabric made from recycled polyester, or artificial leather/Alcantara. Seat heating and electric adjustment with a memory function is optional on all versions.
The interior has a redesigned gear selector and a BMW Curved Display with a 10.25” instrument cluster and 10.7” touchscreen. The iDrive infotainment system uses BMW OS 9, a software suite offering a high degree of personalisation and access to downloadable apps and extended digital services via the BMW ConnectedDrive store.
As per the trend in modern BMWs, the number of physical controls inside the cabin has been reduced in favour of a digitised set-up.
In addition to the six airbags and stability control offered range-wide, the M235 also comes with blind spot warning and lane keeping assist.
Prices, which include two-year/unlimited distance warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan, are:
Another BMW scoops the SA Car of the Year prize
These were SA’s top-selling cars as market surges in April
BMW unveils a smart and stupendously powerful concept car
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Chery goes bigger and launches new Lepas brand
Audi SA looks set to reduce its dealer network
Mercedes-AMG launches GT63 APXGP inspired by F1 movie
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.