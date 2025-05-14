All the latest cars on show at Nampo 2025

Ford launched the new Ford Pro conversion programme in conjunction with local converters who now become Ford-approved fitters. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford SA has used the annual Nampo agricultural trade show in Bothaville, Free State, to launch the new Ford Pro Convertor (FPC) programme for conversion services tailored to the commercial market.
It’s a new addition to the list of value propositions offered by the brand, which include services such as Express vehicle servicing. According to the company, the FPC replaces the previous Qualified Vehicle Modifiers (QVM) initiative as a refreshed brand aligned to the global Ford Pro platform.
Ford Pro selects and empowers local vehicle body converters to carry out modifications on selected Ford Ranger, Everest and Transit models. Whether it’s an ambulance, drop-side bakkie or any bespoke requirement, including mining purposes, Ford SA has approved service providers that can carry out the work, including body armouring specialists such as SVI and Amormax.
Ford says conversions and all possible modifications undergo approval and auditing processes to ensure high-quality standards and to preserve the original factory four-years/120,000km warranty on all non-modified components. Customers can order their preferred conversions with Ford dealers, which will direct them to the FPC.
Nampo harvest day attracts many agribusiness service providers such as tractor manufacturers. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Nampo Harvest day
The Nampo Harvest Day in Bothaville is an annual agricultural show that has been held since 1968. It is organised by Grain SA, the commodity organisation that provides commodity strategic support and services to SA grain producers. It is a one-stop platform for producers, agribusinesses and service providers to connect and trade.
Judging by the crowds when I visited on Tuesday, it’s a popular outing. It attracted 86,474 visitors in 2024; they arrived by bakkie, helicopter and aeroplane. A smaller Nampo day is also held in Bredasdorp, Western Cape annually.
Nampo debuts
With Nampo being a landmark event, car brands also fill up spaces on the grassy fields, and some like Ford have permanent stands. Toyota, Subaru, Chery, GWM, Nissan and Porsche also had stands.
You wouldn’t necessarily expect to find never seen before car models among Bonsmara calves, yet this was the case at Nampo Park. Predominantly Chinese vehicles were unveiled this year, and a few from legacy brands.
The Baic B40 Rampage adds serious mountaineering tools to the regular family SUV. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Baic B40 Rampage
Baic SA, the only Chinese brand with a vehicle assembly plant in SA, unveiled the B40 Rampage, a no-nonsense off-roader based on the mainstream SUV. It gets a wilder front end, including a different grille, and other accoutrements for serious off-road driving. Baic SA wasn’t available to share more technical information and availability by the time of publication.
The Maxus eTerron 9 is a modern EV double cab the company plans to launch in SA in 2025. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Maxus eTerron 9
Chinese battery electric commercial specialist Maxus SA had the full electric eTerron 9 on show. The 4x4 bakkie is imported into SA by Everlectric SA, the company that leases electric delivery vans to Woolworths. The eTerron 9 will join the T90EV, the first electric bakkie to go on sale in SA back in 2023. CEO Ndia Magadagela says market introduction can be expected before year-end, with new Maxus dealerships in Durban and Cape Town set to open.
The new Renault Captur that was revealed at Nampo 2025 launches in SA before year-end. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Renault Captur
French brand Renault brought the facelifted Captur compact crossover to the farmers. It features the fresh and chiselled new corporate look as the recently launched Duster. The company confirms it will launch the new model sometime during the fourth quarter of 2025.
The new Mahindra 3X0 Thula Sindi edition made its public debut at the farmer gathering in Bothaville. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Mahindra 3X0 Thula Sindi
Though the Mahindra 3X0 is not a newbie, the Indian brand had something new to tell about the budget crossover. New and exclusive special editions with stylish decals designed in conjunction with SA fashion designer Thula Sindi are being readied.
Company CEO Rajesh Gupta says it’s all about creating a link to SA as it did previously when it gave the Mahindra S11 double-cab the SA-flavoured Karoo name. Gupta says 100 units are planned.
The KIA EV5 was mobbed at Nampo and could signal Kia’s first electric car sold in SA. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Kia EV5
Is Korean brand Kia about to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in SA? The company had a full public display of the Kia EV5, the mid-size and full-electric SUV offering with both front-wheel and all-wheel-drive drivetrains. Over the years, the company has investigated the viability of battery electrics with cars such as the EV6.
Chinese brand Foton has also launched a new alternative to the growing electric panel segment. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Foton eView
Chinese commercial brand Foton had the new eView electric panel van on display. The maker of the Tunland bakkie range says it offers a sustainable solution for businesses, combining electric efficiency with spacious design and perfect for urban deliveries. A passenger derivative is not available.
