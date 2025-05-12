Suzuki unveils fourth-generation Dzire sedan for SA

The new Dzire stands out from its predecessors with a new look. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki’s fourth-generation Dzire has touched down in SA.
Built on the same Heartect platform as the latest Swift, this compact sedan measures 3,995mm long. Instead of a hatch, it sports a conventional boot offering 378l of secure stowage space — a practical touch that should appeal to the e-hailing market.
The Dzire's boot offers 378l of stowage space. Picture: SUPPLIED
Unlike previous Dzire models that closely mirrored the Swift’s styling, this latest version has developed a distinct identity.
Up front, it features narrow halogen projector headlamps connected by a wide grille. On entry-level GA models, this grille is finished in black, while GL+ variants get a piano black treatment with a chrome accent for a more premium look.
In profile, the Dzire strikes a sleek silhouette thanks to a raked windscreen, electric folding mirrors, shark-fin antenna and a defined C-pillar flowing into the stubby boot lid.
At the rear, T-shaped LED tail lamps are linked by a chrome strip on GL+ models. Wheel options include 14" steel rims on the GA and 15" black alloys on the GL+.
The beige and black interior won't be to everybody's taste. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Dzire is available in seven exterior colours: Alluring Blue Pearl Metallic, Gallant Red Pearl Metallic, Nutmeg Brown Pearl Metallic, Arctic White Pearl, Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic, Magma Gray Metallic and Bluish Black Pearl.
Inside, the cabin closely resembles that of the fourth-generation Swift. Highlights include a wraparound dashboard with horizontal air vents and centre controls angled towards the driver for better ergonomics.
Standard equipment across the range includes a tilt-adjustable urethane steering wheel, digital air conditioning, front and rear USB ports (type-A and type-C in the rear), front and rear speakers, rear parking sensors, hill hold control, electric windows, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, manual headlight levelling, central locking with alarm/immobiliser and a 12V power socket.
All Dzire variants get digital air conditioning. GL+ models benefit from the addition of a 7" touchscreen infotainment system. Picture: SUPPLIED
GL+ models add a few more conveniences such as cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel, a 7" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse camera, a front USB-A port, hands-free phone controls and a luggage compartment light.
There is one fly in the cabin ointment, however, and that’s the somewhat questionable beige and black colour scheme that probably won’t be to everybody’s taste. Time will tell.
15" black alloy wheels are standard fitment on the GL+. Picture: SUPPLIED
As with the Swift, the Dzire packs an impressive suite of safety features for its price.
GA and GL+ derivatives come with six airbags (front, side and curtain), side impact door beams, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors and Isofix child seat anchors.
Seat belt reminders are present for all occupants and all belts feature pretensioners and force limiters. According to Suzuki, this helped the Dzire earn a five-star rating for adult and four-star for child occupant protection in Global NCAP crash tests.
Powering all models is a 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine producing 60kW and 112Nm.
It’s frugal too, with a claimed combined fuel consumption of 4.4l/100km.
Buyers can choose it in either a five-speed manual transmission with auto stop/start or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
The latter is only available in the GL+ model.
On GL+ models the front grille receives a piano black treatment with a chrome accent. Picture: SUPPLIED
Pricing:
Dzire 1.2 GA manual: R224,900
Dzire 1.2 GL+ manual: R246,900
Dzire 1.2 GL+ CVT: R266,900
Pricing includes a four-year/60,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km warranty.
Pricing:
