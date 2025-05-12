JAC bakkie breaks SA 24-hour endurance record

The JAC covered 4,084km at an average speed of 170,1km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED
A JAC T9 2.0L CTi double cab bakkie has broken the SA 24-hour Endurance Record for commercial vehicles, covering 4,084km at an average speed of 170,1km/h.
The feat took place on April 12-13 at the Gerotek testing centre near Pretoria and beat Isuzu’s 2010 record, set at the same venue, with a KB300 TDi that averaged 169.3km/h over 4,063km.
The JAC was driven around Gerotek’s oval track by four racing drivers: Michele Habig, Setshaba Mashigo, Phillip Kekana and Daniel Barbosa.
The 24-hour endurance challenge was the brainchild of adventurer Danie Botha from Wild in SA. “The idea was to have a bit of fun with the IndyCar races in the USA, while giving the motoring public a glimpse into the thrilling world of endurance racing, unofficially attempting to break a 15-year-old record using just one T9 over 24 hours,” he said.
The 24-endurance challenge proved JAC Motors’ reliability and that its vehicles were as tough and reliable as any established brand, said Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.
“Buyers ask four key questions about Chinese vehicles: Are they reliable, are parts supply consistent, how many dealerships support after-sales service, and what trade-in value can you expect when it is time to sell in a few years,” said Göbel.
He said JAC had ticked all the boxes after eight years of local trading, building a network of more than 70 dealers across Southern Africa, and delivering consistent parts supply to more than 7,000 customers.
The JAC T9 was launched in SA in late 2023 in a four-model double cab range, including 4x4 and 4x2 variants, all powered by a four-cylinder 2.0l turbo diesel engine with outputs of 125kW and 410Nm.
Göbel said the record-breaking T9 covered more than 4,000km at full speed, with an average fuel consumption of 16.5l/100km.
The vehicle used in the 24-hour endurance challenge is on display at the Nampo agricultural show in Bothaville from May 13-16.
NEWS
JAC bakkie breaks SA 24-hour endurance record
Chinese double cab outguns Isuzu’s 15-year-old feat
A JAC T9 2.0L CTi double cab bakkie has broken the SA 24-hour Endurance Record for commercial vehicles, covering 4,084km at an average speed of 170,1km/h.
The feat took place on April 12-13 at the Gerotek testing centre near Pretoria and beat Isuzu’s 2010 record, set at the same venue, with a KB300 TDi that averaged 169.3km/h over 4,063km.
The JAC was driven around Gerotek’s oval track by four racing drivers: Michele Habig, Setshaba Mashigo, Phillip Kekana and Daniel Barbosa.
The 24-hour endurance challenge was the brainchild of adventurer Danie Botha from Wild in SA. “The idea was to have a bit of fun with the IndyCar races in the USA, while giving the motoring public a glimpse into the thrilling world of endurance racing, unofficially attempting to break a 15-year-old record using just one T9 over 24 hours,” he said.
The 24-endurance challenge proved JAC Motors’ reliability and that its vehicles were as tough and reliable as any established brand, said Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.
“Buyers ask four key questions about Chinese vehicles: Are they reliable, are parts supply consistent, how many dealerships support after-sales service, and what trade-in value can you expect when it is time to sell in a few years,” said Göbel.
He said JAC had ticked all the boxes after eight years of local trading, building a network of more than 70 dealers across Southern Africa, and delivering consistent parts supply to more than 7,000 customers.
The JAC T9 was launched in SA in late 2023 in a four-model double cab range, including 4x4 and 4x2 variants, all powered by a four-cylinder 2.0l turbo diesel engine with outputs of 125kW and 410Nm.
Göbel said the record-breaking T9 covered more than 4,000km at full speed, with an average fuel consumption of 16.5l/100km.
The vehicle used in the 24-hour endurance challenge is on display at the Nampo agricultural show in Bothaville from May 13-16.
FIRST DRIVE: Stylish JAC T9 seems to have substance
We’re here to stay, insists Proton SA
Chery goes bigger and launches new Lepas brand
How good are the resale values of Chinese cars in SA?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
REVIEW: Foton Tunland G7 has rivals beaten in price
These are SA’s best-selling bakkies
REVIEW: Even with turbo lag, the diesel is the pick of GWM P500 range
FIRST DRIVE: New Mitsubishi Triton lands in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.