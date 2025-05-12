Life / Motoring

NEWS

JAC bakkie breaks SA 24-hour endurance record

Chinese double cab outguns Isuzu’s 15-year-old feat

12 May 2025 - 14:32
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The JAC covered 4,084km at an average speed of 170,1km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED
The JAC covered 4,084km at an average speed of 170,1km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED

A JAC T9 2.0L CTi double cab bakkie has broken the SA 24-hour Endurance Record for commercial vehicles, covering 4,084km at an average speed of 170,1km/h.

The feat took place on April 12-13 at the Gerotek testing centre near Pretoria and beat Isuzu’s 2010 record, set at the same venue, with a KB300 TDi that averaged 169.3km/h over 4,063km.

The JAC was driven around Gerotek’s oval track by four racing drivers: Michele Habig, Setshaba Mashigo, Phillip Kekana and Daniel Barbosa.

The 24-hour endurance challenge was the brainchild of adventurer Danie Botha from Wild in SA. “The idea was to have a bit of fun with the IndyCar races in the USA, while giving the motoring public a glimpse into the thrilling world of endurance racing, unofficially attempting to break a 15-year-old record using just one T9 over 24 hours,” he said.

The 24-endurance challenge proved JAC Motors’ reliability and that its vehicles were as tough and reliable as any established brand, said Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.

“Buyers ask four key questions about Chinese vehicles: Are they reliable, are parts supply consistent, how many dealerships support after-sales service, and what trade-in value can you expect when it is time to sell in a few years,” said Göbel.

He said JAC had ticked all the boxes after eight years of local trading, building a network of more than 70 dealers across Southern Africa, and delivering consistent parts supply to more than 7,000 customers.

The JAC T9 was launched in SA in late 2023 in a four-model double cab range, including 4x4 and 4x2 variants, all powered by a four-cylinder 2.0l turbo diesel engine with outputs of 125kW and 410Nm.

Göbel said the record-breaking T9 covered more than 4,000km at full speed, with an average fuel consumption of 16.5l/100km.

The vehicle used in the 24-hour endurance challenge is on display at the Nampo agricultural show in Bothaville from May 13-16.

FIRST DRIVE: Stylish JAC T9 seems to have substance

The high-tech Chinese double cab is refined and roomy, and undercuts established rivals on price
Life
11 months ago

We’re here to stay, insists Proton SA

Malaysian brand denies it is exiting the SA market despite sales challenges
Life
5 days ago

Chery goes bigger and launches new Lepas brand

The Chinese vehicle maker made electric mobility centre stage at Auto Shanghai
Life
1 week ago

How good are the resale values of Chinese cars in SA?

The popular view is that Chinese cars have high depreciation, but do the numbers back it up?
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
New Renault Boreal SUV confirmed for SA
Life / Motoring
2.
US carmakers criticise Trump’s trade deal with UK
Life / Motoring
3.
Five books to read in May
Life / Books
4.
Hyundai unveils prices of new Alcazar SUV in SA
Life / Motoring
5.
FIRST DRIVE: New Isuzu MU-X arrives in SA with ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

REVIEW: Foton Tunland G7 has rivals beaten in price

Life / Motoring

These are SA’s best-selling bakkies

Life / Motoring

REVIEW: Even with turbo lag, the diesel is the pick of GWM P500 range

Life / Motoring

FIRST DRIVE: New Mitsubishi Triton lands in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.