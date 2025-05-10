Life / Motoring

Harley-Davidson to launch global racing series with MotoGP in 2026

CEO Jochen Zeitz says the planned series is a bold new step for motorcycle maker’s racing ambitions

11 May 2025 - 21:24
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Riders will be given race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide bagger motorcycles. Picture: SUPPLIED
Riders will be given race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide bagger motorcycles. Picture: SUPPLIED

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and MotoGP announced a new global racing series on Saturday which will launch in 2026, with teams riding bagger motorcycles at grands prix in Europe and North America.

Riders will be given race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide bagger motorcycles, which are touring-style bikes designed for long-distance riding.

The 12-race series will run at six grands prix on the MotoGP calendar and the grid is expected to have six to eight teams with two riders each.

“This is a bold new step for Harley-Davidson’s global racing ambitions,” Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz said in a statement.

“With this new series, we're excited to bring a new form of racing to the world stage.”

The teams will be supported by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing.

Reuters

Zarco wins French MotoGP after chaotic race

LCR Honda rider is the first local winner of the French Grand Prix in 71 years
Life
6 hours ago

Alpine look to swap F1 drivers ahead of Imola GP

Doohan’s disappointing performances see reserve driver Franco Colapinto lining up to take his seat
Life
5 days ago

Piastri wins in Miami for F1 hat-trick

Australian stretches his  championship lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris to 16 points
Life
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
New Renault Boreal SUV confirmed for SA
Life / Motoring
2.
US carmakers criticise Trump’s trade deal with UK
Life / Motoring
3.
Five books to read in May
Life / Books
4.
Hyundai unveils prices of new Alcazar SUV in SA
Life / Motoring
5.
FIRST DRIVE: New Isuzu MU-X arrives in SA with ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Zarco wins French MotoGP after chaotic race

Life / Motoring

Alex Marquez takes maiden MotoGP dream win at home in Spain

Life / Motoring

Jorge Martin suffers injury to lung and ribs MotoGP return

Life / Motoring

Marc Marquez wins Qatar MotoGP despite first lap bash with brother Alex

Life / Motoring

World champion Jorge Martin cleared to race in Qatar MotoGP

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.