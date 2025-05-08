The Life model has 17" Combra alloy wheels and a reversing camera. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has added a more luxurious new two-wheel drive double cab model to its Amarok range of bakkies in SA.
Priced at R704,700, the new Amarok Life 2.0 TDI is positioned above the standard Amarok 2.0 TDI priced at R664,400 and comes with more features. It has the same 4x2 drivetrain mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.
Power is supplied by a 2.0l turbo diesel four-cylinder engine with outputs of 125kW and 405Nm. Claimed top speed is 180km/h and rated fuel consumption 6.9l/100km.
The Life model comes equipped with a range of practical and premium features including 17" Combra alloy wheels, power tailgate lock, tow hitch and front and rear park distance control with rear-view camera.
The seats are fabric, and the infotainment consists of an eight-inch multifunction display with radio, six speakers, and Bluetooth connectivity. Smartphone integration is via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Cruise control, LED headlights and daytime running lights are standard, along with dual front airbags. The Amarok Life includes a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel.
Amaroks are sold with a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
The second-generation Amarok was launched in SA in early 2023. It is built at Ford’s Silverton factory near Pretoria, alongside the Ranger bakkie on which it is based.
LOCAL LAUNCH
VW adds new 4x2 Life model to Amarok range
Bakkie offers more features than the entry level double cab
