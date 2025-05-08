Toyota GR Yaris gains an auto model and more power

The new eight-speed automatic uses predictive software that anticipates gear changes.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota SA has launched a GR Yaris with more poke and one less pedal.
The feisty automatic hot hatch lines up alongside the existing six-speed manual model, with both versions featuring all-wheel drive. The new eight-speed advanced Direct Automatic Transmission is engineered for rapid, responsive shifting and allows the driver to focus more on steering and throttle input when driving enthusiastically.
Unlike regular automatics, the GR Yaris’ transmission uses predictive software that anticipates gear changes based on driver behaviour. Toyota says the auto gearbox makes the GR Yaris more accessible to those who seek high-performance driving without compromising on convenience or control.
Both the manual and auto versions get a major muscle tweak. Power and torque in the 1.6l three-cylinder turbo engine is boosted from 198kW to 210kW and from 360Nm to 400Nm. Traction is optimised by means of vehicle stability control and a limited-slip differential.
The revamped helm of Toyota’s pocket rocket.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The compact hatch gets added safety features and an updated cabin with a revised seating position, newly designed 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and repositioned controls inspired by rally use. The vehicle also offers selectable drive modes (Sport, Normal, Eco), adapting steering, throttle and transmission response to suit different driving conditions.
The GR Yaris auto is being used as the car in this year’s one-make GR Cup racing series for motoring journalists.
The GR Yaris is available in Glacier White, Platinum Pearl White, Midnight Grey, Lunar Black and Fierce Red. It’s priced at R897,400 (manual) and R925,300 (automatic). All models come standard with a 90,000km/nine services service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.
