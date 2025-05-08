REVIEW: What it’s like to drive a bulletproof Armormax Prado

The discreet B4 package adds 187kg to the Land Cruiser Prado. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
SA has a major problem with violent crime and a large part of it is committed on our roads, which has spawned a booming armoured car industry so that well-heeled motorists can protect themselves while driving.
The latest product offered by Joburg-based Armormax is an armoured version of the new, fifth-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.
The discreet B4 package provides protection against handguns up to a .44 Magnum. All doors, panels, pillars and other exposed areas are reinforced with lightweight ballistic composite materials. The windows are 21mm ballistic glass and the package includes armoured roofing, run-flat bands and a push-to-talk intercom system.
The Armormax B4 package for the seven-seat Prado costs R754,000 excluding VAT, which includes a three-year warranty on the armouring components and workmanship, and takes about five weeks.
Armormax claims the B4 package has no noticeable effect on the vehicle’s performance or dynamics, which I can attest to after taking a test drive in their demo unit.
The composite ballistic materials Armormax uses are much lighter than traditional steel armour, and the B4 protection adds 187kg to the Prado, which weighs 2.5 tonnes standard. That’s about the weight of two passengers and has very little effect on performance or handling, and the vehicle doesn’t require upgraded brakes or suspension.
Powered by Toyota’s iconic turbodiesel 2.8l engine — the same unit used in the Fortuner and best-selling Hilux bakkie — the armoured Prado has the typical touch of turbo lag in a standing start at Joburg altitude. Once on the move it accelerates through the gears with gusto and cruises effortlessly.
The 21mm ballistic glass protects against handguns. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
When pushed harder through corners, the vehicle has the typical body roll of a large SUV, but not noticeably more than a non-armoured Prado. The thick glass and armour plating make for a quieter ride as it insulates road noise, though wind noise is still apparent.
I didn’t drive through dodgy areas to try to test the Armormax Prado’s ability to stop bullets; the three-day drive was to determine how easy it is to live with an armoured car as your regular ride.
In most respects it’s like operating a normal vehicle except that the doors are slightly heavier to open and close, the rear windows don’t open, and the rain sensors don’t work because of the thickness of the windscreen. The front windows open about three-quarters of the way instead of all the way down, which didn’t impede my ability to reach out and collect parking tickets. The Prado’s electric tailgate operates as normal.
The car is largely unchanged on the inside and outside, and there’s little to visually tell it apart from normal vehicles. The thickened glass didn’t have any imperfections to impede the view. Armormax does note that in vehicles with head-up displays, images are projected onto several layers of glass and will appear as “double vision”.
The armouring package did not have a major effect on the test vehicle’s fuel consumption, which was a respectably frugal 10l/100km and 1l more than we achieved in a standard Prado. Also, there were no squeaks or rattles in the test car, which came as a bit of a surprise after I saw how vehicles were stripped down to the metal in the Armormax workshop. All the car’s panels, fixtures and fasteners have to be removed and refitted during the armouring process.
Cars being armoured at Armormax’s Northriding workshop. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The company armours about seven cars a month for politicians, entrepreneurs and other wealthy clients seeking protection on SA’s crime-ravaged roads.
Large SUVs such as the Prado, Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender are among the most popular vehicles that come into the company’s Northriding workshop. Armormax also offers high-grade B6 protection designed to stop high-powered rifle bullets.
Armormax is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner to various brands, including BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Ford, Land Rover, Nissan and Mahindra. Toyota isn’t among them, but marketing manager Michael Broom says warranty claims that do not arise as a result of armouring are covered by Toyota. He says Armormax has fitted packages to more than 1,700 vehicles and has not had a single penetration or injury to date.
VEHICLE SECURITY
REVIEW: What it’s like to drive a bulletproof Armormax Prado
The B4 package protects against bullets, but does the extra weight make the car a handful to drive?
SA has a major problem with violent crime and a large part of it is committed on our roads, which has spawned a booming armoured car industry so that well-heeled motorists can protect themselves while driving.
The latest product offered by Joburg-based Armormax is an armoured version of the new, fifth-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.
The discreet B4 package provides protection against handguns up to a .44 Magnum. All doors, panels, pillars and other exposed areas are reinforced with lightweight ballistic composite materials. The windows are 21mm ballistic glass and the package includes armoured roofing, run-flat bands and a push-to-talk intercom system.
The Armormax B4 package for the seven-seat Prado costs R754,000 excluding VAT, which includes a three-year warranty on the armouring components and workmanship, and takes about five weeks.
Armormax claims the B4 package has no noticeable effect on the vehicle’s performance or dynamics, which I can attest to after taking a test drive in their demo unit.
The composite ballistic materials Armormax uses are much lighter than traditional steel armour, and the B4 protection adds 187kg to the Prado, which weighs 2.5 tonnes standard. That’s about the weight of two passengers and has very little effect on performance or handling, and the vehicle doesn’t require upgraded brakes or suspension.
Powered by Toyota’s iconic turbodiesel 2.8l engine — the same unit used in the Fortuner and best-selling Hilux bakkie — the armoured Prado has the typical touch of turbo lag in a standing start at Joburg altitude. Once on the move it accelerates through the gears with gusto and cruises effortlessly.
When pushed harder through corners, the vehicle has the typical body roll of a large SUV, but not noticeably more than a non-armoured Prado. The thick glass and armour plating make for a quieter ride as it insulates road noise, though wind noise is still apparent.
I didn’t drive through dodgy areas to try to test the Armormax Prado’s ability to stop bullets; the three-day drive was to determine how easy it is to live with an armoured car as your regular ride.
In most respects it’s like operating a normal vehicle except that the doors are slightly heavier to open and close, the rear windows don’t open, and the rain sensors don’t work because of the thickness of the windscreen. The front windows open about three-quarters of the way instead of all the way down, which didn’t impede my ability to reach out and collect parking tickets. The Prado’s electric tailgate operates as normal.
The car is largely unchanged on the inside and outside, and there’s little to visually tell it apart from normal vehicles. The thickened glass didn’t have any imperfections to impede the view. Armormax does note that in vehicles with head-up displays, images are projected onto several layers of glass and will appear as “double vision”.
The armouring package did not have a major effect on the test vehicle’s fuel consumption, which was a respectably frugal 10l/100km and 1l more than we achieved in a standard Prado. Also, there were no squeaks or rattles in the test car, which came as a bit of a surprise after I saw how vehicles were stripped down to the metal in the Armormax workshop. All the car’s panels, fixtures and fasteners have to be removed and refitted during the armouring process.
The company armours about seven cars a month for politicians, entrepreneurs and other wealthy clients seeking protection on SA’s crime-ravaged roads.
Large SUVs such as the Prado, Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender are among the most popular vehicles that come into the company’s Northriding workshop. Armormax also offers high-grade B6 protection designed to stop high-powered rifle bullets.
Armormax is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner to various brands, including BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Ford, Land Rover, Nissan and Mahindra. Toyota isn’t among them, but marketing manager Michael Broom says warranty claims that do not arise as a result of armouring are covered by Toyota. He says Armormax has fitted packages to more than 1,700 vehicles and has not had a single penetration or injury to date.
It’s just become a lot cheaper to bulletproof your car in SA
Ulterio Motiv offers 6x4 Ford Ranger conversion in SA
Demand spikes for armour as kidnappings escalate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
FIRST DRIVE: Fifth-generation Toyota Prado flexes its muscles
The new Popemobile is an electric Mercedes G-Class
New VW Golf GTI gets bullet-resistant armouring
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.