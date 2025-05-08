Hyundai unveils prices of new Alcazar SUV in SA

The Alcazar is sold in three versions starting from R499,900.
Hyundai has unveiled the Alcazar in SA as the Korean brand’s seven-seater family SUV.
It is a facelift of the Grand Creta that was launched here in 2022 and adopts the Alcazar name that has been used in India, where the vehicle is built.
Positioned between the five-seat Hyundai Creta and the premium Tucson, the Alcazar is available in a three-model line-up with a choice of two engines and two specification levels: Executive and Elite. Hyundai describes it as an affordable family option without sacrificing comfort or convenience. Notably, the car has a lower starting price than the model it replaces.
The engine choices comprise a 1.5l turbo diesel with outputs of 85kW and 250Nm, and a normally aspirated 2.0l petrol producing 117kW and 191Nm. Both are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.
Inside, the Alcazar features a high-resolution dual-screen infotainement system that connects to smartphones through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All three rows get USB charging ports, and the flagship Elite model has fold-out tables in the second row. The Elite also has items such as a panoramic sunroof, customisable LED mood lighting and ventilated front seats.
All derivatives have six airbags and stability control, with the Elite adding advanced driver assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.
Prices, which include a seven-year/200,000 km warranty and a three-year/45,000 km service plan, are:
• Hyundai Alcazar 2.0 MPI Executive AT: R499,900
• Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 CRDI Executive AT: R599,900
• Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 CRDI Elite AT: R669,900
• Motoring editor Denis Droppa is attending the Alcazar’s media launch in Gauteng tomorrow. Look out for his upcoming driving impressions soon.
