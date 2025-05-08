Following heavy lobbying, the European Commission proposed allowing carmakers to meet the targets based on their average emissions over the period 2025-2027, rather than just this year.
Picture: REUTERS
EU governments have agreed to softer EU CO2 emissions targets for cars and vans that will to allow carmakers more time to comply and should reduce potential fines.
Why it’s important
European car manufacturers warned existing targets to be met this year could result in fines of up to €15bn (R309.3bn), given that the goals rely on selling more electric vehicles, a segment where they lag Chinese and US rivals.
After heavy lobbying, the European Commission proposed allowing carmakers to meet the targets based on their average emissions over the period 2025-2027, rather than just this year.
Context
The proposed change requires approval from the European Parliament and the Council, the grouping of EU members.
The parliament is expected to approve the adjustment in a vote on Thursday after agreeing to fast-track the process.
EU countries agree to relax car CO2 emissions targets
The European Commission is proposing allowing carmakers to meet the targets based on their average emissions over 2025-2027, rather than just this year
EU governments have agreed to softer EU CO2 emissions targets for cars and vans that will to allow carmakers more time to comply and should reduce potential fines.
Why it’s important
European car manufacturers warned existing targets to be met this year could result in fines of up to €15bn (R309.3bn), given that the goals rely on selling more electric vehicles, a segment where they lag Chinese and US rivals.
After heavy lobbying, the European Commission proposed allowing carmakers to meet the targets based on their average emissions over the period 2025-2027, rather than just this year.
Context
The proposed change requires approval from the European Parliament and the Council, the grouping of EU members.
The parliament is expected to approve the adjustment in a vote on Thursday after agreeing to fast-track the process.
Reuters
Toyota’s Hino Motors fined $1.6bn for US emissions fraud
REVIEW: Range Rover Evoque PHEV is pricey but formidably frugal
US rescinds ‘unrealistic’ car fuel economy standards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.