Life / Motoring

MOVERS AND SHAKERS

Stanley Anderson appointed new CEO of Hyundai SA

Anderson replaces Gideon Jansen van Rensburg, who will be taking up the role of CEO of Motus SA Retail

07 May 2025 - 09:37
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Anderson joined Hyundai Automotive in 2001. Picture: SUPPLIED
Anderson joined Hyundai Automotive in 2001. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyundai Automotive SA has announced the appointment of Stanley Anderson as CEO, effective July 1 2025.

Anderson, who currently serves as sales and operations director at Hyundai Automotive replaces Gideon Jansen van Rensburg, who will be taking up the role of CEO of Motus SA Retail.

Anderson brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the automotive industry and has been instrumental in driving the Korean brand’s sales and operations, including the launch of various vehicles in SA.

He started his career at Mercedes Benz SA in 1989, holding positions in dealer development, corporate sales, product planning and marketing during his 11-year tenure. He joined Hyundai Automotive in 2001 and was appointed marketing director in 2004 and sales and operations director in 2015.

“I am humbly honoured to be given this huge responsibility of leading Hyundai Automotive SA at such a pivotal time in the SA automotive industry. I am cognizant of the challenges that lie ahead but equally embrace and look forward to leading a group of hardworking, talented and committed Hyundai Automotive SA team members,” Anderson said in a statement. 

These were SA’s top-selling cars as market surges in April

The new passenger car market grew the most last month, registering a gain of 16.9% compared with April 2024
Life
2 days ago

REVIEW: Hyundai Exter is a lot of car in a small package

India’s 2024 car of the year arrives in SA as Hyundai’s most affordable contender
Life
2 months ago

Hyundai’s MY25 Tucson now on sale in SA

A new design grille stack and larger infotainment screen are the main changes
Life
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Futuristic new Omoda C3 is headed for SA
Life / Motoring
2.
Chery goes bigger and launches new Lepas brand
Life / Motoring
3.
REVIEW: An economy run in the Ford Ranger Raptor
Life / Motoring
4.
These were SA’s top-selling cars as market surges ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Chery plans a bakkie for SA
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

SA-bound Hyundai Santa Fe wins Women’s Car of Year

Life / Motoring

Wraps come off the striking new Hyundai Palisade

Life / Motoring

Hyundai celebrates 100-millionth car produced

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.