Stanley Anderson appointed new CEO of Hyundai SA

Hyundai Automotive SA has announced the appointment of Stanley Anderson as CEO, effective July 1 2025.
Anderson, who currently serves as sales and operations director at Hyundai Automotive replaces Gideon Jansen van Rensburg, who will be taking up the role of CEO of Motus SA Retail.
Anderson brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the automotive industry and has been instrumental in driving the Korean brand’s sales and operations, including the launch of various vehicles in SA.
He started his career at Mercedes Benz SA in 1989, holding positions in dealer development, corporate sales, product planning and marketing during his 11-year tenure. He joined Hyundai Automotive in 2001 and was appointed marketing director in 2004 and sales and operations director in 2015.
“I am humbly honoured to be given this huge responsibility of leading Hyundai Automotive SA at such a pivotal time in the SA automotive industry. I am cognizant of the challenges that lie ahead but equally embrace and look forward to leading a group of hardworking, talented and committed Hyundai Automotive SA team members,” Anderson said in a statement.
