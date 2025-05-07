Local Launch
FIRST DRIVE: New Isuzu MU-X arrives in SA with head-turning tweaks
The freshly-styled SUV also gets updated luxury and convenience features
The facelifted Isuzu MU-X is now on sale in SA. The Japanese brand’s seven-seat SUV arrives with heavy revisions both inside and out, and launches with six models, two engine options, automatic transmissions exclusively and in 4x2 or 4x4 guise. Trims are the entry-level LS, mid-tier LSE and high spec Onyx XT.
The approach is fancier thanks to a completely redesigned façade made angrier by a new front bumper. The look also depends on the model. All models get honeycomb meshing but the flagship Onyx gets matching black slats whereas the lesser models get shiny alternatives. Aggression is amped up by a sharper headlamp clusters featuring bi-beam technology, LED daytime running lights and fog lamps...
