Life / Motoring

NEWS

Another BMW scoops the SA Car of the Year prize

The 2025 win marks back-to-back victories for the brand after the 7 Series won last year

07 May 2025 - 08:55
by Motoring Staff
Assembled locally at BMW’s Rosslyn plant near Tshwane, the latest X3 was recognised for its balance of refinement, digital features and relative value for money. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW has taken top honours in the 2025 SA Car of the Year awards, with its X3 SUV securing the overall title.

Judged by a panel of local motoring journalists over two days of rigorous testing in March, the X3 edged ahead of a strong field to claim the win — the first time this particular model has earned the distinction.

The win also marks back-to-back victories for the German manufacturer, which walked away with the 2024 title for its flagship 7 Series. BMW now extends its record as the most awarded brand in the competition’s history, with its first win going as far back as 1988 with the 735i.

Second place went to Suzuki’s fourth-generation Swift. Picture: SUPPLIED
Assembled locally at BMW’s Rosslyn plant near Tshwane, the latest X3 was recognised for its balance of refinement, digital features and relative value for money. Judges also highlighted the model’s design and the strength of its local manufacturing as key factors in its strong performance.

Second place went to Suzuki’s fourth-generation Swift. The compact hatchback, a mainstay in the SA market for several generations, was lauded for its improvements over the outgoing model — particularly in terms of standard safety features like six airbags across the range.

Rounding out the top three was the new BMW M5. The latest version of Munich’s performance sedan now incorporates hybrid technology, giving it the ability to run on electric power alone in certain conditions, while retaining its twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The M5 also picked up the Jurors’ Choice award, a special recognition voted on by the panel for standout vehicles.

The Tiguan led the Family category, with jurors noting its updated packaging and features that are typically reserved for more premium segments, such as massaging seats. Picture: SUPPLIED
Category winners were also announced as part of the awards. These included:

  • Budget: Suzuki Swift

  • Family: Volkswagen Tiguan

  • Premium: BMW X3

  • Executive: BMW 5 Series (G60)

  • Adventure Utility: Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (J250)

  • Performance: BMW M5

The Tiguan led the Family category, with jurors noting its updated packaging and features that are typically reserved for more premium segments, such as massaging seats.

BMW also took the Executive category with its new 5 Series, which was praised for its driving dynamics and cabin quality.

Toyota claimed the Adventure Utility class with its latest Land Cruiser Prado. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota, meanwhile, claimed the Adventure Utility class with its latest Land Cruiser Prado. The model was credited for improved comfort and off-road capability compared with its predecessor.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was voted the winner of the 2025 Motor Enthusiast “People’s Choice” award. Decided by public vote, the compact SUV stood out for its design, fuel efficiency and list of standard features.

FIRST DRIVE: Built-in-SA BMW X3 improves on a winning recipe

The fourth-generation X3 is available as a plug-in hybrid for the first time
Life
2 months ago

REVIEW: Suzuki Swift punches above its weight

The Japanese hatch proves that affordability can be safe, premium and functional
Life
1 month ago

REVIEW: Mahindra 3XO lifts the Indian brand to new heights

It isn’t without foibles but this compact crossover has appealing refinement and a ton of features
Life
4 months ago
