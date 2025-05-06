Life / Motoring

Chery launches Cherished pre-owned car programme in SA

The pre-owned models come with the full backing of the Chinese carmaker

06 May 2025 - 13:00
by Motor News Reporter
All Cherished models retain the remainder of the 10-year/1 million-kilometre engine warranty. Picture: SUPPLIED
All Cherished models retain the remainder of the 10-year/1 million-kilometre engine warranty. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chery SA has introduced a certified pre-owned vehicle programme called Cherished.

The pre-owned models come with the full backing of the Chinese carmaker and provides dealers with a selection of carefully inspected and high-quality pre-owned Chery SUVs, says Jay Jay Botes, GM for Chery SA.

He says all cars retain the remainder of the 10-year/1-million-kilometre engine warranty, a benefit that will be exclusively available from Cherished dealers within the Chery dealer network. The engine warranty was initially available only to the first owner and was not transferable.

Botes says every vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection and all Cherished pre-owned vehicles receive the balance of the service plan, with a minimum of one-year/15,000 km remaining. To qualify as a Cherished vehicle, all Chery models need to have been maintained within the Chery Dealer network.

Additionally, customers will be offered the chance to extend their service or maintenance plans, providing further peace of mind.

Chery returned to the SA market in 2021 after exiting in 2018. It has become the country’s second-best-selling Chinese car brand, behind GWM/Haval.

