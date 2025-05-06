All Cherished models retain the remainder of the 10-year/1 million-kilometre engine warranty.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Chery SA has introduced a certified pre-owned vehicle programme called Cherished.
The pre-owned models come with the full backing of the Chinese carmaker and provides dealers with a selection of carefully inspected and high-quality pre-owned Chery SUVs, says Jay Jay Botes, GM for Chery SA.
He says all cars retain the remainder of the 10-year/1-million-kilometre engine warranty, a benefit that will be exclusively available from Cherished dealers within the Chery dealer network. The engine warranty was initially available only to the first owner and was not transferable.
Botes says every vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection and all Cherished pre-owned vehicles receive the balance of the service plan, with a minimum of one-year/15,000 km remaining. To qualify as a Cherished vehicle, all Chery models need to have been maintained within the Chery Dealer network.
Additionally, customers will be offered the chance to extend their service or maintenance plans, providing further peace of mind.
Chery returned to the SA market in 2021 after exiting in 2018. It has become the country’s second-best-selling Chinese car brand, behind GWM/Haval.
NEWS
Chery launches Cherished pre-owned car programme in SA
The pre-owned models come with the full backing of the Chinese carmaker
Chery SA has introduced a certified pre-owned vehicle programme called Cherished.
The pre-owned models come with the full backing of the Chinese carmaker and provides dealers with a selection of carefully inspected and high-quality pre-owned Chery SUVs, says Jay Jay Botes, GM for Chery SA.
He says all cars retain the remainder of the 10-year/1-million-kilometre engine warranty, a benefit that will be exclusively available from Cherished dealers within the Chery dealer network. The engine warranty was initially available only to the first owner and was not transferable.
Botes says every vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection and all Cherished pre-owned vehicles receive the balance of the service plan, with a minimum of one-year/15,000 km remaining. To qualify as a Cherished vehicle, all Chery models need to have been maintained within the Chery Dealer network.
Additionally, customers will be offered the chance to extend their service or maintenance plans, providing further peace of mind.
Chery returned to the SA market in 2021 after exiting in 2018. It has become the country’s second-best-selling Chinese car brand, behind GWM/Haval.
How good are the resale values of Chinese cars in SA?
Chery goes bigger and launches new Lepas brand
These were SA’s top-selling cars as market surges in April
Futuristic new Omoda C3 is headed for SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
These were SA’s top-selling cars as market surges in April
April new-car sales a pleasant surprise for motor bosses
Chery goes bigger and launches new Lepas brand
Futuristic new Omoda C3 is headed for SA
Chery plans a bakkie for SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.