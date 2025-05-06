Life / Motoring

Alpine look to swap F1 drivers ahead of Imola GP

Doohan’s disappointing performances see reserve driver Franco Colapinto lining up to take his seat

06 May 2025 - 09:29
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Franco Colapinto at last year's Abu Dhabi GP. Picture: REUTERS
Franco Colapinto at last year's Abu Dhabi GP. Picture: REUTERS

Alpine Racing is considering replacing driver Jack Doohan with Franco Colapinto for the next Formula One race at Imola, Italy, ESPN reported on Monday.

Colapinto, 21, signed with Alpine as a reserve in January. The Argentine’s name routinely has been considered as a replacement for Doohan, who has struggled in six races during his rookie season.

Per the report, Horacio Marin, CEO of the Argentina energy company YPF, was caught off-microphone in a recent interview saying Colapinto would be in the car for the May 18 race in Italy.

Speculation has been rampant given Doohan’s poor start, including a first-lap crash at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16 and four penalty points at the Chinese Grand Prix a week later. The 22-year-old Australian also crashed in the second free practice session ahead of the April 6 Japanese Grand Prix.

Doohan, however, kept his spirits up after an opening-lap incident with Liam Lawson at the Miami Grand Prix.

“As we all know, nothing would be intentional,” Doohan said. “Unfortunately, he got squeezed there. I don’t know, maybe he had a car on his outside. We just have to look into it because it didn't end well for me and I don’t think it helped him out as well.

“We’ve just got to keep our heads up. Looking forward to Imola now.”

Reuters

Piastri wins in Miami for F1 hat-trick

Australian stretches his  championship lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris to 16 points
Life
1 day ago

SA’s Kelvin van der Linde wins 6 Hours of Paul Ricard

Van der Linde celebrated his second prestigious victory with Team WRT after the Bathurst 12 Hour in Australia in February
Life
3 weeks ago

New book about SA single-seater racing history launched

Written by motor enthusiast Michele Lupini, ‘South African Champion’ covers SA’s unique 125-year story
Life
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Chery goes bigger and launches new Lepas brand
Life / Motoring
2.
Futuristic new Omoda C3 is headed for SA
Life / Motoring
3.
These were SA’s top-selling cars as market surges ...
Life / Motoring
4.
REVIEW: An economy run in the Ford Ranger Raptor
Life / Motoring
5.
Chery plans a bakkie for SA
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Simola Hillclimb confirms driver killed in racetrack accident

Life / Motoring

Celebrating 35 years of Lexus: from disrupter to innovator to game changer

Life / Motoring

Mercedes-AMG launches GT63 APXGP inspired by F1 movie

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.