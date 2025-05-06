Alpine look to swap F1 drivers ahead of Imola GP

Franco Colapinto at last year's Abu Dhabi GP. Picture: REUTERS
Alpine Racing is considering replacing driver Jack Doohan with Franco Colapinto for the next Formula One race at Imola, Italy, ESPN reported on Monday.
Colapinto, 21, signed with Alpine as a reserve in January. The Argentine’s name routinely has been considered as a replacement for Doohan, who has struggled in six races during his rookie season.
Per the report, Horacio Marin, CEO of the Argentina energy company YPF, was caught off-microphone in a recent interview saying Colapinto would be in the car for the May 18 race in Italy.
Speculation has been rampant given Doohan’s poor start, including a first-lap crash at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16 and four penalty points at the Chinese Grand Prix a week later. The 22-year-old Australian also crashed in the second free practice session ahead of the April 6 Japanese Grand Prix.
Doohan, however, kept his spirits up after an opening-lap incident with Liam Lawson at the Miami Grand Prix.
“As we all know, nothing would be intentional,” Doohan said. “Unfortunately, he got squeezed there. I don’t know, maybe he had a car on his outside. We just have to look into it because it didn't end well for me and I don’t think it helped him out as well.
“We’ve just got to keep our heads up. Looking forward to Imola now.”
