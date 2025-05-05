These were SA’s top-selling cars as market surges in April

Strong sales of the Haval Jolion helped GWM jump three places in the list of SA’s favourite car brands.
Following a strong first quarter, SA’s automotive sector continued to show resilience in April, says motor industry umbrella body Naamsa.
Domestic new vehicle sales were 42,401 units, an 11.9% increase over the 37,899 sold in April 2024.
The new passenger car market grew the most last month and, at 30,101 units, registered a gain of 16.9% compared with April 2024. Light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, were up 3.2% to 9,961 units.
“Despite fewer selling days in April compared with April 2024, due to the configuration of public holidays as well as formidable global headwinds, the new vehicle sales performance encouragingly continued the upward momentum of the first quarter into the second quarter,” said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.
“While the new US tariff measures are concerning, the resilience and competitiveness of the SA automotive exports remain steadfast.
“Despite a brief return of load-shedding and domestic political uncertainty because of the VAT saga during the month, the domestic macroeconomic environment provided a degree of stability. Inflation fell to 2.7% year on year in March, marking the lowest level since June 2020, aided by a notable easing in fuel and education costs.”
Mabasa expects the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates further, though inflation is expected to trend higher in the second half of 2025 due to global developments. Further buoying consumer confidence, the government reversed its earlier proposal to hike the VAT rate from 15% to 15.5%, a move that would preserve disposable income at a critical moment for household consumption, he said.
“The market also appears to be correcting itself, balancing affordability with demand as consumers become more realistic about their purchase decisions,” says Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.
WesBank data shows an average deal size shrinking 8.6% year on year, indicating the stresses of affordability on new vehicle purchases and the continued trend to buy down into smaller, more affordable vehicles.
“The competitive price point of new Chinese entrants will also be influencing this shift as consumers seek alternative value in the market.”
Toyota remained SA’s favourite brand in April, with 10,363 units sold. Suzuki strengthened its number two position ahead of Volkswagen, with Hyundai remaining at number four ahead of Ford.
Notable movers were GWM/Haval and Chery, which each jumped three places in April compared with March — GWM/Haval to sixth place and Chery to seventh — further underlining the strengthening presence of affordable Chinese brands in a price-sensitive market. Omoda & Jaecoo and Jetour were other Chinese brands in the top 15.
These were SA’s top-selling cars as market surges in April
