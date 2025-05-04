Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Piastri wins in Miami for F1 hat-trick

Australian stretches his championship lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris to 16 points

05 May 2025 - 08:13
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Oscar Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix in a dominant McLaren one-two finish on Sunday to stretch his Formula One world championship lead over teammate Lando Norris to 16 points. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CLIVE ROSE
Oscar Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix in a dominant McLaren one-two finish on Sunday to stretch his Formula One world championship lead over teammate Lando Norris to 16 points. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CLIVE ROSE

Oscar Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix in an utterly dominant McLaren one-two on Sunday to complete a hat-trick and stretch his Formula One championship lead over teammate Lando Norris to 16 points after six rounds.

The win from fourth on the grid was the Australian’s third in a row, after Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and fourth of the season. McLaren have so far been beaten only once.

George Russell finished third for Mercedes but a mighty 37.644 seconds behind. Russell kept third after F1 stewards rejected a Red Bull protest.

“Two years ago at Miami we were the slowest team. I think we were lapped twice,” said Piastri after another implacably flawless drive.

“To have won the Grand Prix by more than 35 seconds to third is an unbelievable result.”

Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen was fourth, overtaken by the two McLarens and maintaining a sequence dating back to the race’s debut in 2022 of the driver starting on pole position in Miami failing to win.

Alex Albon was fifth for Williams, ahead of Kimi Antonelli in a Mercedes and the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz made it a double points finish for Williams in ninth and Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda was 10th despite a five-second penalty.

Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen was fourth. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HECTOR VIVAS
Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen was fourth. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HECTOR VIVAS

First lap crash

The start provided an immediate talking point with Norris challenging Verstappen for the lead, but then having to go off after making contact at turn two and losing three places, with Antonelli second and Piastri third.

“He forced me off,” Norris said over the team radio.

“What am I meant to do? Drive into the wall or something? I was completely alongside.”

Stewards took a look and decided no further action was needed.

“Max put up a good fight as always and I paid the price, but it’s the way it is,” Norris said later.

“If I don’t go for it, people complain. If I go for it, people complain, so you can’t win. But it is the way it is with Max, it’s crash or don’t pass.”

Piastri passed Antonelli on lap four, after a brief virtual safety car period triggered by Jack Doohan stopping his Alpine at turn 14 after a collision at the start with Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson.

“I got completely hit. No idea what the Alpine was doing,” said New Zealander Lawson, who dropped to last and eventually retired.

Norris was back in third place by lap nine, after passing the Mercedes drivers with rain threatening, while Piastri was on Verstappen’s tail and passed the Dutch driver, who drifted wide, on lap 14 after several thwarted attempts.

Verstappen held off Norris until lap 17 when both went off the track but the McLaren driver handed back the position without the stewards needing to intervene.

Norris made the move stick soon after but Piastri was already eight seconds down the road.

The McLarens pitted when the virtual safety car was deployed again on lap 30 after Haas’ Ollie Bearman stopped with a power unit issue.

Verstappen had pitted a lap earlier to cover after Antonelli came in on lap 26.

The virtual safety car was then deployed for a third time when Sauber’s Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto stopped his car on lap 33.

Hamilton and Leclerc swapped places on lap 39 as the seven-times world champion, on medium tyres to Leclerc’s hards, complained he was faster and “burning up” his tyres in the dirty air.

“Have a tea break while you’re at it, come on,” fumed Hamilton over the radio as he waited for Leclerc to be given the call to cede position.

Leclerc then complained he needed Hamilton to go faster as the Briton failed to pull away, with the positions reversed again on lap 52.

Reuters

Simola Hillclimb confirms driver killed in racetrack accident

Suspected mechanical failure causes competitor to leave the course at more than 200km/h
Life
12 hours ago

Piastri celebrates 50th F1 race with pole-to-flag win in Bahrain

Australian now second overall and three points off championship leading McLaren teammate Lando Norris
Sport
3 weeks ago

New book about SA single-seater racing history launched

Written by motor enthusiast Michele Lupini, ‘South African Champion’ covers SA’s unique 125-year story
Life
15 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has not followed the script

Hamilton says his tough start at Ferrari could go on for months
Life
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Chery goes bigger and launches new Lepas brand
Life / Motoring
2.
Futuristic new Omoda C3 is headed for SA
Life / Motoring
3.
REVIEW: An economy run in the Ford Ranger Raptor
Life / Motoring
4.
Chery plans a bakkie for SA
Life / Motoring
5.
Slow living in Wakkerstroom
Life

Related Articles

Simola Hillclimb confirms driver killed in racetrack accident

Life / Motoring

Mario Andretti to appear at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Life / Motoring

New Renault Boreal SUV confirmed for SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.