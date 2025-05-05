Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Mercedes-AMG launches GT63 APXGP inspired by F1 movie

The film stars Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula One, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate

05 May 2025 - 11:39
by Denis Droppa
Limited to 52 units, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+ ‘APXGP Edition’ is inspired by the film’s fictional Formula One team. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-AMG has launched a limited-edition GT “APXGP” car inspired by F1, the soon-to-be-released movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

Filmed at actual Formula 1 races around the world, F1 opens in theatres internationally on June 25 2025. It stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula One, alongside Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional race team on the grid. The movie was shot during real-life Grand Prix weekends in 2023.

Mercedes-AMG supported the film crew with F1 team know-how, several sports car models, and the Mercedes-AMG official FIA F1 safety car and medical car.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4Matic+“APXGP Edition” is limited to 52 units. It features a number of design tweaks and equipment details inspired by the film’s APXGP Formula One team, including race gold accents on the grille, front wings, side skirts, rear apron and on the diffuser blade. The 21” cross-spoke AMG forged wheels are also painted in matt race gold.

An AMG Night Package II enhances the appearance with elements in black chrome.

The interior is also trimmed in race gold details, including carbon fibre trim with gold-coloured threads and black nappa leather/microfibre seats, which get gold-coloured topstitching. The AMG floor mats in black velour have a leather patch embroidered with the “APXGP” logo in race gold.

The ‘F1’ movie stars Damon Idris (pictured) and Brad Pitt. Picture: SUPPLIED
To protect their investment, each customer will receive a customised, edition-specific AMG indoor car cover.

The sporty two-door 2+2 coupé retains the standard GT 63’s 4.0l V8 biturbo engine with outputs of 430kW and 800Nm, delivered through all-wheel drive. It clings to the road with hi-tech components such as AMG Active Ride Control suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation, rear-axle steering as standard and active aerodynamics.

There’s no word on pricing.

Best sports cars of 2024 set pulses racing

Motoring editor Denis Droppa takes a trip down high-octane lane
Life
4 months ago

REVIEW: Has the Mercedes-AMG C63 sold its soul?

Not everyone is happy about the sports sedan ditching its old V8 engine for a 2.0 hybrid
Life
5 months ago

REVIEW | Mercedes-AMG GT 63 is a racer dressed as a luxury car

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance four-door coupe is savage and smooth in equal measure
Life
7 months ago

Mercedes-AMG One beats its own Nürburgring record

F1-inspired hybrid supercar is 14 seconds faster than the Porsche GT2
Life
7 months ago
