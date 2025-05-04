Veteran Simola Hillclimb, Knysna Speed Festival racer Pieter Joubert died in an accident on Sunday morning, the organisers have confirmed.
The accident occurred during Joubert’s first run on the second day of the King of the Hill event. He lost control of his Lotus on the high-speed uphill section, reportedly after a suspected mechanical failure. The car was travelling at more than 200km/h.
Emergency, fire, and medical teams responded immediately, but Joubert was declared dead at the scene. Authorities are conducting a full investigation and following all required protocols, the organisers said.
“We are exceptionally saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and condolences are with Pieter’s family, team and friends,” said Ian Shrosbree, MD of Knysna Speed Festival. Joubert’s family was present at the event.
“Pieter’s brothers Dawie and Charl, who have also been competing, have expressed their wishes that we continue with the event.”
Simola Hillclimb confirms driver killed in racetrack accident
Suspected mechanical failure causes competitor to leave the course at more than 200km/h
