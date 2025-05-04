New book about SA single-seater racing history launched

The new motorsport coffee table book tracks the SA history of open-wheel racing including legendary names like Jim Clark. Picture: SUPPLIED
A new book covering the history of South African single-seater racing, the SA Formula One Grands Prix and the country’s many high-powered specials has gone on sale.
Authored by motoring journalist and motorsport aficionado Michele Lupini, South African Champion tells the exclusive story of 125 years of SA single-seater racing, starting from the first race in Cape Town in 1900, during the Anglo-Boer War years, and powering on past the Cooper Formula juniors of the 1960s and 1970s.
Single-seater racing was huge during the early periods of the 20th century and drew crowds of up to 40,000 to watch SA-built single-seater specials giving international guests a hard time.
Each season is written and presented in a separate, eight chapter story in the 304-page, limited edition book backed by all the data, images and original artwork.
Multiple races featuring iconic nameplates such as Auto Union were hosted in SA, and the book covers all the racing exploits of legends such as Stirling moss, John Love, Jim Clark and more.
The Springbok series, and newer series such as the A1-GP, Formula Ford, GTI, Volkswagen and Formula Vee are covered, including milestone anniversaries. Only 500 books will be printed.
“It took a year to put together. The book not only tracks an incredible history as it tells a truly epic story.
“Much of it was long forgotten, but South African Champion recalls it all in a full and representative timeline of single seater, specials and Formula One racing in Southern Africa,” explains Lupini.
Racing hardships and victories starting from the 1900s are covered in the limited-edition book. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lupini is a former racer and long-time SA motoring journalist who has published weekly and monthly automotive publications, including Cars In Action magazine.
He has plans for future publications, including a book focused solely on saloon car racing.
A South African Champion pre-release offer is available at R2,750 via www.southafricanchampion.com.
