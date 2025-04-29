Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

New Renault Boreal SUV confirmed for SA

The SUV will have a phased rollout across more than 70 countries in the months ahead

02 May 2025 - 11:42
by Motor News Reporter
Renault Boreal. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Renault has confirmed its forthcoming C-segment SUV, designed for markets beyond Europe, will be called the Boreal. The new model is a key component of the French carmaker’s wider global growth strategy, known as the “International Game Plan 2027”.

The Boreal is set to make its debut in Latin America, with a phased rollout planned across more than 70 countries in the months ahead. Renault SA has confirmed it will launch the Boreal nameplate as part of its local product line-up.

According to Renault, the name Boreal (derived from French) marks a fresh addition to the brand’s global model line-up. While technical specifications remain under wraps for the time being, the SUV is expected to embody Renault’s commitment to strengthening its presence in international markets.

An official unveiling will take place in Brazil in the near future, where more details regarding the Boreal’s features, design and market availability are expected to be unveiled.

