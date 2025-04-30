INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
New DBX S launched as most powerful Aston Martin SUV
With 535kW, the super SUV sprints to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds
30 April 2025 - 09:47
Aston Martin has launched the most powerful iteration of its DBX sports utility vehicle.
The new DBX S takes over from the DBX 707 as the new flagship in the SUV range, with an engine enhanced by technology transferred from the forthcoming Valhalla (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/life/motoring/2024-12-12-potent-aston-martin-valhalla-is-ready-to-hit-the-road/) supercar...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.