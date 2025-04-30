Futuristic new Omoda C3 is headed for SA

The Omoda C3 has a sci-fi inspired design. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chery subsidiary Omoda will expand its offering in SA next year with the launch of the C3, a compact crossover that will be offered alongside the popular C5 and the larger C9.
The futuristic Omoda C3 had its global preview at the Auto Shanghai motor show taking place this week, ahead of its showroom launch in October.
Offering a blend of bold styling, advanced technology and dynamic performance, Omoda’s smallest car will be available in both petrol and new-energy vehicle (NEV) powertrains.
Omoda says the C3 is a crossover designed for Gen Z, the people born between 1997 and 2012. It has what the Chinese firm describes as a “striking, cyber-inspired design that draws inspiration from lightning, merging cyber-futuristic sharpness with deconstructed lines and electric energy”.
The body is sculpted with sharp, geometric lines reminiscent of interstellar battleships, says Omoda.
“With the Omoda C3, we’ve moved beyond design trends to create a new visual language that speaks to a generation shaped by technology, individuality and bold self-expression,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager for Omoda & Jaecoo SA. “It’s more than a car; it’s a statement of where mobility, art, and innovation converge.”
The futuristic theme continues inside the C3’s cabin, which has been styled as a futuristic command centre. Drawing inspiration from aviation, it features fighter jet-style instrumentation, mechanical switchgear and an immersive cockpit experience designed for the modern driver.
The company hasn’t confirmed detailed technical information but Chery offers petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains in its stable. More details about the Omoda C3 will be made known closer to the launch date.
Omoda is the luxury sub-brand of the Chery and was introduced in SA in 2023. Its C5 midsize crossover has become one of the country’s best-selling Chinese cars and was joined by the larger and more luxurious C9 in 2024.
Later this year the range will be bolstered with the C7 midsize SUV and a plug-in hybrid version of the C9.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Futuristic new Omoda C3 is headed for SA
The design of the smallest Omoda is inspired by interstellar battleships
Chery subsidiary Omoda will expand its offering in SA next year with the launch of the C3, a compact crossover that will be offered alongside the popular C5 and the larger C9.
The futuristic Omoda C3 had its global preview at the Auto Shanghai motor show taking place this week, ahead of its showroom launch in October.
Offering a blend of bold styling, advanced technology and dynamic performance, Omoda’s smallest car will be available in both petrol and new-energy vehicle (NEV) powertrains.
Omoda says the C3 is a crossover designed for Gen Z, the people born between 1997 and 2012. It has what the Chinese firm describes as a “striking, cyber-inspired design that draws inspiration from lightning, merging cyber-futuristic sharpness with deconstructed lines and electric energy”.
The body is sculpted with sharp, geometric lines reminiscent of interstellar battleships, says Omoda.
“With the Omoda C3, we’ve moved beyond design trends to create a new visual language that speaks to a generation shaped by technology, individuality and bold self-expression,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager for Omoda & Jaecoo SA. “It’s more than a car; it’s a statement of where mobility, art, and innovation converge.”
The futuristic theme continues inside the C3’s cabin, which has been styled as a futuristic command centre. Drawing inspiration from aviation, it features fighter jet-style instrumentation, mechanical switchgear and an immersive cockpit experience designed for the modern driver.
The company hasn’t confirmed detailed technical information but Chery offers petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains in its stable. More details about the Omoda C3 will be made known closer to the launch date.
Omoda is the luxury sub-brand of the Chery and was introduced in SA in 2023. Its C5 midsize crossover has become one of the country’s best-selling Chinese cars and was joined by the larger and more luxurious C9 in 2024.
Later this year the range will be bolstered with the C7 midsize SUV and a plug-in hybrid version of the C9.
How good are the resale values of Chinese cars in SA?
Omoda C5 arrives in SA with upgrades and slashed prices
REVIEW: Impressive Omoda C9 marred by digital gremlins
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
New DBX S launched as most powerful Aston Martin SUV
Mercedes pulls annual forecast amid Trump tariff uncertainty
REVIEW: An economy run in the Ford Ranger Raptor
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.