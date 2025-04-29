Volvo reaches 5,000 electric trucks milestone

Volvo Trucks has sold battery-electric trucks to customers in 50 countries. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo Trucks has reached a milestone with sales of over more than 5,000 battery-electric trucks globally.
Volvo has offered battery-powered trucks since 2019 and has eight electric models in production. Customers in 50 countries had switched to electric transport and driven close to 170-million kilometres in commercial operations, the Swedish truck maker said.
“These trucks have reduced CO2 emissions and traffic noise levels while also improving the working environment for drivers,” said Roger Alm, Volvo Trucks president.
“It’s rewarding to see that transport companies continue to embrace the benefits with electric trucks in a wide range of transport segments. Volvo’s battery-electric trucks provide customers and transport buyers with a more sustainable alternative that makes business sense, and many of our customers are coming back to us to grow their electric fleets.”
Volvo’s range of electric trucks are used in city and regional distribution as well as the construction and refuse segments. The company’s top-five markets for electric trucks are Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Norway and Sweden.
“Volvo’s early entry into the electric truck segment has built a unique expertise in electric zero-exhaust emission transport,” said Volvo.
“The benefits of electric trucks go beyond the environmental gains — drivers are experiencing a significantly better working environment with much lower levels of noise and vibrations. Volvo has also built competence in optimising the use of installed energy, financing, charging and servicing electric trucks.”
Volvo Trucks drives the decarbonising of transport to reach its net-zero emissions target by 2040 using battery electric, fuel cell electric, and combustion engines that run on renewable fuels such as green hydrogen biogas or biodiesel and HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).
Volvo recently announced it will launch a long-range variant of its FH Electric truck, capable of covering up to 600km on a single charge. The new model, expected to reach the market in the second half of 2025, caters to customers requiring longer hauls by maximising battery space while improving the truck’s software.
Volvo Trucks head of product management and quality Jan Hjelmgren said the company was accelerating its green investments, but further action from politicians would be crucial for broader adoption of zero-emission vehicles.
In 2024 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) lost market share in Europe due to inconsistent green policies and lack of sufficient political subsidies. Electric trucks also were significantly more expensive than their diesel counterparts.
