Life / Motoring

NEWS

Trump signs order to ease auto tariffs burden

US president agrees to provide carmakers with credits for up to 15% of the value of vehicles assembled domestically

29 April 2025 - 09:42
UPDATED 29 April 2025 - 23:28
by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A General Motors assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas, the US. Picture: REUTERS
A General Motors assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas, the US. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — US President Donald Trump signed an order to soften the blow of his auto tariffs on Tuesday with a mix of credits and relief from other levies on materials, and his trade team touted its first deal with a foreign trading partner, developments that eased investor worries about Trump's erratic trade policies.

The change comes the day Trump was headed to Michigan, cradle of the US auto industry and just days before a fresh set of 25% import taxes was set to kick in on automotive components.

The trip, on the eve of his 100th day in office, comes as Americans take an increasingly dim view of Trump’s economic stewardship, with indications his tariffs will weigh on growth and could drive up inflation and unemployment.

In his latest partial reversal of tariff policies, the Republican president agreed to provide carmakers with credits for up to 15% of the value of vehicles assembled domestically. These could be applied against the value of imported parts, allowing time to bring supply chains back home.

Auto industry leaders had lobbied the administration furiously during the weeks since Trump first unveiled his 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts. The levies, aimed at forcing automakers to reshore manufacturing domestically, had threatened to scramble a North American automotive production network integrated across the US, Canada and Mexico.

It offers the industry a “little relief” as companies invest in more US production, Trump said as he left Washington for Michigan.

“We just wanted to help them ... if they can’t get parts, we didn’t want to penalise them.”

The uncertainty unleashed across the auto sector by Trump’s tariffs remained on full display Tuesday when GM pulled its annual forecast even as it reported strong quarterly sales and profit.

In an unusual move, the carmaker also opted to delay a scheduled conference call with analysts until later in the week, after the details of tariff changes were known.

Meanwhile, US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC he had reached one deal with a foreign power that should permanently ease the “reciprocal” tariffs Trump plans to impose.

Lutnick declined to identify the country, saying the deal was pending local approvals.

“I have a deal done ... but I need to wait for their prime minister and their parliament to give its approval,” Lutnick said.

Lutnick’s comments helped further lift stock prices that had been battered by Trump’s moves to reshape global trade and force goods makers to shift production to the US.

The benchmark S&P 500 Index closed 0.6% higher for a sixth day of gains, its longest streak of gains since November.

Trump and his team aim to strike 90 trade deals during a 90-day pause on his reciprocal tariffs announced earlier in April. His administration has repeatedly said it was negotiating bilateral trade deals with dozens of countries.

A chief Trump goal is to bring down a massive US goods trade deficit, which shot to a record in March on a surge of imports aimed at front-running the levies.

Trump’s aggressive trade policies have cascaded through the global economy since his return to the White House in January, and the 90-day pause was announced after financial markets went into a tailspin over fears of recession and inflation, among other factors.

Softening the impact of auto levies is his administration’s latest move to show flexibility on tariffs which have sown turmoil in financial markets, created uncertainty for businesses and sparked fears of a sharp economic slowdown.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published Tuesday showed just 36% of respondents approve of his economic stewardship, the lowest level in his current term or in his 2017-2021 presidency.

Reuters

Elon Musk positive moneyed Tesla self-driving era is at hand

Billionaire CEO predicts ‘millions of Teslas operating fully autonomously in the second half of next year’
Life
5 days ago

Trade war and safety concerns dominate at Auto Shanghai

Motor show opens amid industry-wide uncertainty over how the US-China trade war may affect demand and supply
Life
6 days ago

Naamsa calls 30% US tariff on SA exports ‘deeply disappointing’

US is SA’s third-largest destination for automotive exports, with R35bn worth of vehicles shipped in 2024
Business
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BIG READ: Americans sour on Donald Trump’s trade ...
Life
2.
Slow living in Wakkerstroom
Life
3.
How good are the resale values of Chinese cars in ...
Life / Motoring
4.
REVIEW: Foton Tunland G7 has rivals beaten in ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Way off course in Arniston
Life

Related Articles

Putin announces 72-hour ceasefire in May

World / Europe

Angola finance minister considers IMF programme

World / Africa

BIG READ: Americans sour on Donald Trump’s trade tariff sorties

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.