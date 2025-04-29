Chery plans a bakkie for SA

Chery unveils its new Himla bakkie at Auto Shanghai.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Chery’s new Himla brand made its official debut at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, marking the automaker’s entry into the global bakkie market.
The new double cab bakkie, with a name inspired by the Chinese mountain range, is the first in a series of planned new pickups. Compact, mid-size and large size models with multiple power-train options including petrol, diesel and fully electric variants can be expected, with aims of versatility for commercial, utility and family work and leisure applications.
Sparse technical details notwithstanding, we bagged first drive impressions of Himla pre-production prototypes on a test track designed to showcase Chery’s ability to stitch together a workhorse.
The Himla — code-named KP11 — has the hallmarks of a compact to mid-size offering that’s not nearly as long or wide as SA’s typical bakkie alternatives from Toyota, Ford, Isuzu and Mitsubishi. This is why it isn’t destined for SA. Sales will be in left-hand drive markets exclusively.
It’s the longer and wider KP31 design study, and which may use a different name from the Himla, that is earmarked for entry into SA and other right-hand drive markets. Engine choices are said to be petrol, diesel and plug-in- hybrid drivetrains.
The design study with its retro-inspired frontal styling is more lifestyle orientated and aimed at rivals such as the newly launched BYD Shark and the Kia Tasman. Expressive styling meets with workhouse functionality and it’s a work in progress the company hopes to bring to market by 2027.
Initial driving impressions of the Himla are of a good looking and neatly styled bakkie with a large black grille embossed with the Chery nameplate. Typical bakkie accoutrements include a rear roll bar and a sidestep for entering the cargo bay.
The cabin is snug and accommodates four to five passengers in a modern looking atmosphere of minimalism with a sizeable and colourful main display screen taking the central role. The driver gets a small, letterbox sized information binnacle.
The textures and build quality are satisfactory and the drive experience on a bumpy track revealed relative comfort with no rattles emanating.
Features are not finalised but a rear parking camera, smartphone integration, air conditioning and more were present, satisfying modern expectations.
The Himla power-train choice on the day was the 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel mated to six-speed manual or automatic transmissions. The motor was decently powered and the self-shifter was faultless.
Chery says the range will be equipped with a list of active safety systems.
With bakkies having evolved beyond their workhorse roles, becoming more versatile and better suited to lifestyle uses, Verene Petersen, national marketing manager for Chery SA said: “Himla is our way of expanding into a segment that is both competitive and full of potential. SA is a standout market for bakkies. While we continue to evaluate opportunities in key markets, our focus with Himla is on building a product that speaks to global needs and local preferences alike.”
NEW MODELS
Chery plans a bakkie for SA
The new Himla brand made its debut at Auto Shanghai
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.