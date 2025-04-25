FEATURE
How good are the resale values of Chinese cars in SA?
The popular view is that Chinese cars have high depreciation, but do the numbers back it up?
25 April 2025 - 11:44
In recent years, Chinese vehicles have gained a major foothold in SA, disrupting the market with low prices that have seen them usurp market share from many legacy rivals.
While long lived brands such as Toyota, Volkswagen and Suzuki continue to be the country’s most popular sellers by a wide margin, marques such as Mazda, Renault and Kia have been overtaken by Chinese brands Chery and GWM/Haval, with more recent entrants Omoda and Jaecoo also fast rising up the charts. There are more than 25 Chinese car and bakkie model ranges to choose from in SA, with more being launched regularly...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.