NEWS
Chery introduces a robot salesperson
At its launch, the humanoid welcomed guests, introduced car features, served beverages and helped schedule test drives
25 April 2025 - 08:18
It seems car salespeople are next in line to worry about potentially losing their jobs to artificial intelligence.
Chinese brand Chery has launched a humanoid robot salesperson called the AiMOGA, which it says takes the car-buying experience into the future by blending technology with a human touch...
