Life / Motoring

VEHICLE PROTECTION

Jeep Grand Cherokee gets armouring with an escape hatch

Priced at R1.2m, the discreet protection withstands assault rifles such as the AK47

24 April 2025 - 11:22
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The armoured Grand Cherokee retains its full factory warranty. Picture: SUPPLIED
The armoured Grand Cherokee retains its full factory warranty. Picture: SUPPLIED

An armoured package for the Grand Cherokee SUV has been developed by Gauteng-based SVI Engineering.

The discreetly armoured vehicle boasts protection while retaining Jeep’s five-year/100,000 km manufacturer warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan. The B4+ armouring components are separately covered by SVI’s one-year/50,000 km warranty.

The B4+ protection is rated to withstand attacks from handguns and assault rifles such as the AK47. The ballistic package is concealed and virtually imperceptible to the untrained eye. It comprises custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, lightweight composite materials and 32mm ballistic glass curved to OEM specifications.

The conversion incorporates partial firewall protection and an armoured rear bulkhead — the latter complete with an escape hatch behind the second row of seats.

The armouring materials add about 400kg. The vehicle retains its standard 3.6l Pentastar V6 engine with outputs of 210kW and 344Nm to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Grand Cherokee’s various driver-assistance safety systems remain fully operational. The driver’s window can be lowered one third of the way down, allowing access to parking-ticket machines and biometric readers.

The B4+ package is priced from R1,236,814 excluding VAT and the base price of the vehicle. The Bashewa-based armouring specialist also offers a standard B4 discreet package for the Grand Cherokee — including the seven-seater “L” model, providing protection against handguns (up to .44 Magnum), with pricing starting at R833,684 (excluding VAT).

The build time in each case is about three months.

It’s just become a lot cheaper to bulletproof your car in SA

SVI Lite package provides partial protection for motorists
Life
4 weeks ago

Ulterio Motiv offers 6x4 Ford Ranger conversion in SA

Ford Ranger owners wanting to radically upgrade load-lugging capacity now have a six-wheel option
Life
4 months ago

Armoured cars go on show at Securex 2024

The security expo brings suppliers of protective, fire and alarm systems under one roof
Life
10 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Slow living in Wakkerstroom
Life
2.
REVIEW: Foton Tunland G7 has rivals beaten in ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BMW unveils a smart and stupendously powerful ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Whaling station tour not for the faint of heart
Life
5.
VW Kariega factory shuts down to prepare for new ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.