Hyundai shifts some production to the US due to Trump tariffs

Hyundai and affiliate Kia are particularly vulnerable to US tariffs. Picture: REUTERS
Hyundai Motor said on Thursday it has launched a task force to respond to US tariffs, adding that production of some Tucson crossovers has now been shifted from Mexico to the US.
It is also considering whether to move production of some US-bound cars from South Korea to other locations, the carmaker said as it reported a 2% rise in first-quarter operating profit and reaffirmed its annual earnings targets.
Hyundai and affiliate Kia, which together are the world’s third-biggest car-making group by sales, are particularly vulnerable to US tariffs.
They generate about one-third of their global sales from the US market and imports account for about two-thirds of their US car sales, according to data from Korea Investment & Securities.
“We expect a challenging business outlook to continue due to intensifying trade wars and other various unpredictable macroeconomic factors,” Hyundai said in a statement.
The task force, launched this month, will seek to minimise the impact of US tariffs on its finances and will craft plans to increase local sourcing of car components in the US.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has slapped 25% tariffs on cars since April 2 and plans to impose tariffs of 25% on car parts no later than May 3, which threaten to hike vehicle prices and cut car sales.
The task force comes on a $21bn investment plan for the US announcedlast month by Hyundai Motor Group with Trump at the White House. As part of that plan, Hyundai has pledged to boost production at its new Georgia factory, but any ramp-up in US output will take time and tariffs could cost the group billions of dollars.
Other measures taken include front-loading some vehicle shipments to the US to avoid tariffs, which has led to 3.1 months of inventory in North America.
Hyundai has said it plans to keep priceson its current model line-up steady till June 2 and will manage prices flexibly afterwards.
Favourable currency
Seoul will hold trade talks with Washington later on Thursday, hoping for a speedy resolution to tariffs on vehicles, one of South Korea’s key exports and a major reason for the country’s trade deficit with the US.
Kim Chang-ho, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, is not optimistic about a quick deal on car tariffs unless South Korea makes big concessions.
“I see more tariff risks to autos than to other items,” he said.
Benefiting from a weaker South Korean won and a 40% surge in sales of hybrid vehicles, Hyundai booked an operating profit of 3.6-trillion won ($2.5bn) for January to March, in line with estimates and a record for a first quarter.
The weaker won contributed 601-billion won to its operating profit, offsetting the negative effect of increased sales incentives in the US and Europe and lower sales of higher-margin sport utility vehicles.
Its US vehicle sales to dealerships rose 1% in the first quarter, but retail sales jumped 11%, as consumers rushed to buy vehicles ahead of the car tariffs.
It kept its annual guidance provided in January of revenue growth of 3%-4% and an operating profit margin of 7.0%-8.0%.
Its shares ended down 0.6% after earnings compared with a 0.1% decline for the wider market.
NEWS
Hyundai shifts some production to the US due to Trump tariffs
Tuscon crossovers formerly made in Mexico are now made in the US
Hyundai Motor said on Thursday it has launched a task force to respond to US tariffs, adding that production of some Tucson crossovers has now been shifted from Mexico to the US.
It is also considering whether to move production of some US-bound cars from South Korea to other locations, the carmaker said as it reported a 2% rise in first-quarter operating profit and reaffirmed its annual earnings targets.
Hyundai and affiliate Kia, which together are the world’s third-biggest car-making group by sales, are particularly vulnerable to US tariffs.
They generate about one-third of their global sales from the US market and imports account for about two-thirds of their US car sales, according to data from Korea Investment & Securities.
“We expect a challenging business outlook to continue due to intensifying trade wars and other various unpredictable macroeconomic factors,” Hyundai said in a statement.
The task force, launched this month, will seek to minimise the impact of US tariffs on its finances and will craft plans to increase local sourcing of car components in the US.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has slapped 25% tariffs on cars since April 2 and plans to impose tariffs of 25% on car parts no later than May 3, which threaten to hike vehicle prices and cut car sales.
The task force comes on a $21bn investment plan for the US announced last month by Hyundai Motor Group with Trump at the White House. As part of that plan, Hyundai has pledged to boost production at its new Georgia factory, but any ramp-up in US output will take time and tariffs could cost the group billions of dollars.
Other measures taken include front-loading some vehicle shipments to the US to avoid tariffs, which has led to 3.1 months of inventory in North America.
Hyundai has said it plans to keep prices on its current model line-up steady till June 2 and will manage prices flexibly afterwards.
Favourable currency
Seoul will hold trade talks with Washington later on Thursday, hoping for a speedy resolution to tariffs on vehicles, one of South Korea’s key exports and a major reason for the country’s trade deficit with the US.
Kim Chang-ho, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, is not optimistic about a quick deal on car tariffs unless South Korea makes big concessions.
“I see more tariff risks to autos than to other items,” he said.
Benefiting from a weaker South Korean won and a 40% surge in sales of hybrid vehicles, Hyundai booked an operating profit of 3.6-trillion won ($2.5bn) for January to March, in line with estimates and a record for a first quarter.
The weaker won contributed 601-billion won to its operating profit, offsetting the negative effect of increased sales incentives in the US and Europe and lower sales of higher-margin sport utility vehicles.
Its US vehicle sales to dealerships rose 1% in the first quarter, but retail sales jumped 11%, as consumers rushed to buy vehicles ahead of the car tariffs.
It kept its annual guidance provided in January of revenue growth of 3%-4% and an operating profit margin of 7.0%-8.0%.
Its shares ended down 0.6% after earnings compared with a 0.1% decline for the wider market.
Reuters
Hyundai’s MY25 Tucson now on sale in SA
Hyundai will survive torrid industry times, says CEO
Trade war and safety concerns dominate at Auto Shanghai
Donald Trump’s tariffs could cost US carmakers $108bn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.