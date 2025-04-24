Life / Motoring

NEWS

Hyundai shifts some production to the US due to Trump tariffs

Tuscon crossovers formerly made in Mexico are now made in the US

24 April 2025 - 11:24
by Hyunjoo Jin, Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang
Hyundai and affiliate Kia are particularly vulnerable to US tariffs. Picture: REUTERS
Hyundai and affiliate Kia are particularly vulnerable to US tariffs. Picture: REUTERS

Hyundai Motor said on Thursday it has launched a task force to respond to US tariffs, adding that production of some Tucson crossovers has now been shifted from Mexico to the US.

It is also considering whether to move production of some US-bound cars from South Korea to other locations, the carmaker said as it reported a 2% rise in first-quarter operating profit and reaffirmed its annual earnings targets.

Hyundai and affiliate Kia, which together are the world’s third-biggest car-making group by sales, are particularly vulnerable to US tariffs.

They generate about one-third of their global sales from the US market and imports account for about two-thirds of their US car sales, according to data from Korea Investment & Securities.

“We expect a challenging business outlook to continue due to intensifying trade wars and other various unpredictable macroeconomic factors,” Hyundai said in a statement.

The task force, launched this month, will seek to minimise the impact of US tariffs on its finances and will craft plans to increase local sourcing of car components in the US.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has slapped 25% tariffs on cars since April 2 and plans to impose tariffs of 25% on car parts no later than May 3, which threaten to hike vehicle prices and cut car sales.

The task force comes on a $21bn investment plan for the US announced last month by Hyundai Motor Group with Trump at the White House. As part of that plan, Hyundai has pledged to boost production at its new Georgia factory, but any ramp-up in US output will take time and tariffs could cost the group billions of dollars.

Other measures taken include front-loading some vehicle shipments to the US to avoid tariffs, which has led to 3.1 months of inventory in North America.

Hyundai has said it plans to keep prices on its current model line-up steady till June 2 and will manage prices flexibly afterwards.

Favourable currency

Seoul will hold trade talks with Washington later on Thursday, hoping for a speedy resolution to tariffs on vehicles, one of South Korea’s key exports and a major reason for the country’s trade deficit with the US.

Kim Chang-ho, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, is not optimistic about a quick deal on car tariffs unless South Korea makes big concessions.

“I see more tariff risks to autos than to other items,” he said.

Benefiting from a weaker South Korean won and a 40% surge in sales of hybrid vehicles, Hyundai booked an operating profit of 3.6-trillion won ($2.5bn) for January to March, in line with estimates and a record for a first quarter.

The weaker won contributed 601-billion won to its operating profit, offsetting the negative effect of increased sales incentives in the US and Europe and lower sales of higher-margin sport utility vehicles.

Its US vehicle sales to dealerships rose 1% in the first quarter, but retail sales jumped 11%, as consumers rushed to buy vehicles ahead of the car tariffs.

It kept its annual guidance provided in January of revenue growth of 3%-4% and an operating profit margin of 7.0%-8.0%.

Its shares ended down 0.6% after earnings compared with a 0.1% decline for the wider market.

Reuters

 

Hyundai’s MY25 Tucson now on sale in SA

A new design grille stack and larger infotainment screen are the main changes
Life
2 weeks ago

Hyundai will survive torrid industry times, says CEO

Gideon Jansen van Rensburg reckons some brands aren’t going to make it, given the multiple challenges the automotive industry faces globally
Life
6 months ago

Trade war and safety concerns dominate at Auto Shanghai

Motor show opens amid industry-wide uncertainty over how the US-China trade war may affect demand and supply
Life
1 day ago

Donald Trump’s tariffs could cost US carmakers $108bn

Ford, General Motors and Stellantis specifically will incur increased costs of $42bn
World
1 week ago
