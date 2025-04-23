New Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is a nod to the past

To stand out from the rest of the 911 pack, the new Spirit 70 wears an exclusive shade of Olive Neo paint that sports a rich, deep green lustre. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche has presented its exclusive new 911 Spirit 70 at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show.
Limited to 1,500 units and designed to embody the essence of the 1970s and early 1980s, this groovy creation is based on the current generation 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. As such, power comes courtesy of a hybridised 3.6l six-cylinder boxer engine good for 398kW and 610Nm.
Sent to the rear axle via an eight-speed PDK gearbox, performance is impressive with the 0-100km/h dash taking 3.1 seconds and a claimed top speed of 312km/h.
Contrast is provided by a unique Bronzite grey-gold finish applied to sections of the front and rear bumpers as well as the vehicle’s Sport Classic alloy wheels. The soft top and windscreen frame are black.
Other funky styling mods include a trio of decorative stripes in black silk gloss running across the bonnet, decorative side graphics with Porsche lettering and bold lollipop door roundels that mimic those used on old-school racing cars and a bonnet crest is almost identical to the one used by Porsche in 1963.
You will also find gold-coloured “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur” badges fitted to the front wings, a Porsche Heritage badge on the grille of the boot lid and gold-coloured Porsche/model designation lettering.
Inside the cabin of the 911 Spirit 70 you will find the carmaker’s iconic Pasha pattern fabric covering the 18-way front sports seats, door cards, inside of the glove compartment and reversible boot mat.
Customers also have the option of applying it to the seat backrests and dashboard trim.
Jazzing things up further is Olive Neo contrast stitching, lots of black club leather and a high-resolution 12.65" digital instrument cluster with white pointers and scale lines in analogue format. Green digits are reminiscent of the legendary Porsche 356 and the model lettering is elegantly integrated into the fully digital rev counter.
Porsche said the 911 Spirit 70 can be ordered immediately. It is expected to arrive at European dealerships from April 2025, with other markets, including SA, to follow. The local price will be R5,065,000 including a three-year/100,000km Driveplan.
