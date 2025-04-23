Life / Motoring

GM gets FIA nod as F1 engine supplier from 2029

Cadillac will use Ferrari units until the GM engines are available

23 April 2025 - 18:11
by Agency Staff
GM Performance Power Units CEO Russ O’Blenes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Formula One’s governing body has approved GM Performance Power Units as an official engine supplier from 2029, the FIA said on Wednesday.

The company has been formed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors to power the new Cadillac team that will debut next season.

Cadillac will use Ferrari units until the GM engines are available.

“With this approval from the FIA, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid,” said GM Performance Power Units CEO Russ O’Blenes.

The company plans to open a dedicated facility near Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2026.

Reuters

Mercedes Pagoda and BMW 333i fetch more than R3m each

Several cars sold for over R1m apiece on Creative Rides March Marques auction in Joburg
Life
3 weeks ago

Ferrari takes commanding WEC win in Qatar

Robert Kubica secured runner-up spot in the number 83 Ferrari alongside Yifei Ye and new recruit Philip Hanson
Life
1 month ago

Perez may return to F1 with Cadillac: report

The Mexican left Red Bull following a disappointing 2024
Life
2 months ago

Cadillac to become eleventh team on Formula 1 grid

General Motors has agreed to a deal to enter Formula 1 with Cadillac in 2026
Life
4 months ago
