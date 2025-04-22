Knysna Motor Show goes Cars@Coffee this weekend

Cars@Coffee is a monthly platform for regional motoring enthusiasts to drive and display the cars they love.
From its early days as a small gathering of classic cars owned by members of the Garden Route Motor Club, Knysna Motor Show, under the direction of former chairperson Peter Pretorius, developed into one of the foremost events of its kind in SA.
But times have changed. A new club committee foresaw that traditionalism was giving way to progressivism and that the love of cars extends across a broad spectrum of classic, custom, collectible and supercars.
Taking the lead, the club introduced Cars@Coffee three years ago as a monthly platform for regional motoring enthusiasts to voluntarily “drive and display” the cars they love to share with each other and the public.
“This venture has proved so successful that the club has agreed to reconstitute Knysna Motor Show as an expanded version of our popular Cars@Coffee outings,” says Mark Barendse, chair of the Garden Route Motor Club.
“To make this work, we have entered into a formal partnership with Rotary Knysna for this event on Sunday April 27. Our joint objective is to build on the Love of Cars through the newCars@Coffee Show as a platform to raise voluntary funds for development projects under the auspices of Rotary.
“An important decision is that there will be no admission charge for participants or the public on Sunday. However, we will be requesting owners who wish to display their cars to make a voluntary donation for the benefit of Rotary.
“The event will again be held on Thesen Island, surrounded by the Knysna Estuary, an ideal heritage backdrop.”
“TheCars@Coffee idea really took hold in 2023 when we arranged to host aCars@Coffee meeting on the Wilderness Common, and straight away our attendance figures more than doubled to 74 cars.
“We realised that there is huge interest for informal get-togethers that complement a formal car show. So this year we are sending out the word to a broader audience in the Western and Southern Cape, and we also hope to attract cars from as far afield as Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.”
Barendse says that in the days of the Knysna Motor Show it was necessary to raise meaningful sponsorship and charge a substantial public entry fee to defray the costs of staging the show and generate a surplus for distribution to selected charities.
“By makingCars@Coffee an informal voluntary gathering we aren’t faced with those organisational challenges. And of course, all the coffee shops and breakfast outlets benefit from the increase in turnover, while Knysna Rotary is delighted to be tasked with the collection of donations and administering the contributions to appropriate beneficiaries.”
Barendse says that one of the motivating ideas behindCars@Coffee get-togethers over the past two years has been to expand the Love of Cars beyond the confines of the traditional classic car movement.
“Traditional club events tend to involve the same cars and owners each month. But as we movedCars@Coffee meets out of town to Wilderness and Plettenberg Bay we found that we had a much more diverse gathering.
“For instance, over three Cars@Coffee meets we had cars ranging from a 100-year-old Ford Model T to the very latest Aston Martin Vanquish. And since then we have had motorcycles ranging from classic Vespas to the latest Ducatis joining us.”
Interested spectators on Sunday can expect a feast of automotive machinery that will cover the 20thcentury spectrum of time and marques plus the best of the modern era.
More information is available on the Garden Route Motor Club’s website.
Knysna Motor Show goes Cars@Coffee this weekend
The event is a prelude to Simola Hill Climb at Knysna Speed Week
