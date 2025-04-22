Life / Motoring

MOTOR SHOWS

BMW unveils a smart and stupendously powerful concept car

BMW Vision Driving Experience at Auto Shanghai has 18,000Nm of torque and a super brain

22 April 2025 - 11:14
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Vision Driving Experience showcases tech to be featured in BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse electric vehicles. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Vision Driving Experience showcases tech to be featured in BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse electric vehicles. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW has presented its brawniest and brainiest prototype to date at Auto Shanghai in China, the world’s biggest car show.

Boasting an astonishing torque output of 18,000Nm, the BMW Vision Driving Experience (VDX) is a concept car that has been undergoing testing on roads and racetracks in recent months. It showcases technology to be featured in the German brand’s next-generation Neue Klasse electric vehicles, including the new iX3 and 3 Series.

It boasts a lightning-fast “Heart of Joy” control computer, which works in conjunction with the BMW Dynamic Performance Control software stack to centrally calculate all driving dynamics functions.

With this new super brain, the VDX converts the ultimate electric power into controlled driving pleasure, says BMW customer, brands and sales manager Jochen Goller.

“The first all-electric Neue Klasse vehicles will roll off the production line at the Debrecen plant in Hungary from the end of the year. The Heart of Joy central computer, which ensures a new level of precision and driving dynamics, will be fitted as standard in every Neue Klasse vehicle.”

With its combined torque of up to 18,000Nm from four electric motors — one for each wheel — the VDX is described as the fastest test rig in the world. It’s a mobile laboratory that pushes the Heart of Joy and BMW Dynamic Performance Control — both developed in-house by BMW — to their limits.

With active aerodynamics, the concept car develops a downforce up to of 1.2 tonnes and lateral forces of up to 3G — on a par with Formula 1 and far beyond the requirements of regular road cars. BMW says that if the hardware and software can tame the brute forces of the test rig, they will easily cope with the demands of everyday use.

The Heart of Joy is the central computer responsible for driving, braking, recharging through recuperation and some steering functions. It enables 98% of braking operations to be carried out using brake energy regeneration — a 25% increase in efficiency compared to today’s architectures. The vehicle can also be brought to a standstill more smoothly than before.

Though the VDX is only a test rig, BMW says its exterior is based on the design language of the Vision Neue Klasse with a monolithic-looking body, powerful wheel arches, recessed greenhouse and “shark nose” front end. It has a new interpretation of the characteristic BMW radiator grille and twin headlights with a striking, three-dimensional light signature.

For Auto Shanghai, the concept car, which had previously been covered in camouflage, was given an innovative self-illuminating paint finish. The paint has light-sensitive pigments that recharge in daylight. In the dark, the colour varies from a whitish yellow to an expressive neon yellow, depending on the state of charge.

Electric BMW M3 ‘will beat everything you have ever seen’

M division head Frank van Meel says a petrol-powered version will run alongside it
Life
9 months ago

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X teases next-gen iX3

The electric sports activity vehicle is due to go on sale in 2025
Life
1 year ago

FIRST DRIVE: Built-in-SA BMW X3 improves on a winning recipe

The fourth-generation X3 is available as a plug-in hybrid for the first time
Life
1 month ago

New M5 and M3 Touring make SA debut at BMW M Fest

BMW unveiled its much-anticipated new performance machines — the M5 and the M3 Touring — in South Africa on Thursday.
Life
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Whaling station tour not for the faint of heart
Life
2.
BIG READ: Them Big Boys did what Hitler couldn’t ...
Life
3.
Why Joburgers are moving to the Mother City
Life
4.
Way off course in Arniston
Life
5.
Electric-powered DFSK panel van now on sale in SA
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Lexus explores the human-machine connection at Milan Design Week

Life / Motoring

New performance hybrid Bentley Continental GT in SA

Life / Motoring

Omoda C5 arrives in SA with upgrades and slashed prices

Life / Motoring

REVIEW: GR-Sport Fortuner will lead to sleepless nights for rivals

Life / Motoring

WATCH: McMurtry supercar driven upside down

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.