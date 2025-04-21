Maximising uptime and managing cost: the UD Trucks advantage

UD Connected Services is a suite of digital tools that empowers fleet managers with real-time data, GPS tracking and vehicle diagnostics.
In a challenging economic environment where fleet managers and logistics providers are constantly seeking to maximise uptime and minimise costs, UD Trucks Southern Africa continues to offer real-world solutions that keep trucks moving — efficiently and reliably.
A truck is only valuable when it is on the road, and that is where UD Trucks’ holistic aftermarket approach becomes a true business partner.
Keeping trucks on the road: a strategic support network
At the heart of UD Trucks Southern Africa’s aftermarket promise lies a robust support network, strategically positioned along key commercial routes. With 42 dealer points across SA and representation in 11 Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries, fleet operators can access trusted service and genuine parts wherever the road may lead. This extensive footprint ensures rapid response times for routine maintenance and unplanned repairs alike — minimising vehicle downtime and enhancing operational performance.
On-the-road reliability: responsive breakdown support
For logistics operators, an unexpected breakdown does not just interrupt delivery — it threatens profitability. UD Trucks provides roadside assistance that is geared for real-time responsiveness. Mobile technicians and a 24/7 breakdown support system ensure that help is available when and where it is needed most. It is part of our commitment to giving fleet owners peace of mind on every journey.
UD Service Agreements: predictable costs, premium care
To support long-term performance and predictable budgeting, UD Trucks offers comprehensive service agreements tailored to customer needs. These agreements cover everything from scheduled maintenance to wear-and-tear repairs, allowing fleet owners to plan ahead without surprises. With three tiers of support available, customers can select the level of cover that suits their operations — ensuring their investment is protected throughout the truck’s life cycle.
At the heart of UD Trucks Southern Africa’s aftermarket promise lies a robust support network, with 42 dealer points across SA.
UD Connected Services: smarter decisions, real-time insights
At the intersection of innovation and practicality lies UD Connected Services — a suite of digital tools that empowers fleet managers with real-time data, GPS tracking and vehicle diagnostics. With insights into fuel consumption, driver behaviour and route optimisation, UD Connected Services transforms data into actionable intelligence. This not only improves fleet productivity, but also contributes to better fuel economy, safer driving and lower overall operational costs.
Celebrating 90 years of challenging the status quo
As UD Trucks marks 90 years of global excellence in 2025, the brand remains as committed as ever to its founding principle: to go the extra mile. In Southern Africa, that legacy is built on a challenger spirit that continues to redefine industry standards. From engineering robust vehicles to delivering superior support long after the truck leaves the showroom, UD Trucks Southern Africa is focused on solutions that matter to customers — today and into the future.
Uptime, value, and confidence — now more than ever
When considering a new truck purchase, the conversation must go beyond horsepower and payload. Today, it’s about the total cost of ownership, long-term value, and the confidence that comes from knowing your fleet is supported by a manufacturer who understands your operational realities. In every kilometre travelled, UD Trucks Southern Africa stands as a dependable partner — committed to keeping your business moving forward.
