SIU to investigate Outa roadworthy corruption report

Corruption in road safety enforcement allows thousands of unroadworthy vehicles to remain on the roads, says Outa. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has publicly released its investigation report on fraudulent roadworthy certificates, saying it cannot be allowed to gather dust while lives are lost.
In March the civic action group revealed several instances where vehicles failed roadworthy inspections in Gauteng, only to be issued with a certificate by testing stations in Limpopo or the North West, sometimes in as little as 30 minutes.
Outa shared its findings with authorities and transport minister Barbara Creecy, who requested the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the widespread corruption at vehicle testing stations contained in the report.
“While we appreciate the minister’s decision to hand it over to the SIU, Outa decided it is in the public interest to share our findings with the media,” said Rudie Heyneke, senior project manager at Outa.
By making the report public, the organisation aims to increase pressure on authorities to take action.
Heyneke said corruption could not be allowed to continue, as it was endangering the lives of millions of SA road users daily.
Outa shared the report with the minister and the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit early in March.
“While the transport department is urging drivers to take personal responsibility for safer roads, Outa believes real change must start with government accountability,” Heyneke said.
“With 24.5 road deaths per 100,000 people in SA, we should be deeply concerned. This crisis is worsened by corruption in road safety enforcement, which allows thousands of unroadworthy vehicles to remain on the roads.”
Heyneke said the scale of the issues surrounding road safety and vehicle roadworthiness was staggering, with 1.2-million vehicles deemed unroadworthy and an additional 800,000 either unregistered or classified as unroadworthy.
“Road accidents cost the economy R205bn annually — this amounts to 2.47% of GDP,” Heyneke said.
“We cannot improve road safety while corruption at testing stations goes unchecked. Issuing and accepting fraudulent roadworthy certificates is a criminal offence that has a direct impact on road deaths. Vehicle owners obtaining roadworthy certificates in this manner are just as guilty as the individuals issuing the certificates and should also be prosecuted.”
