LOCAL LAUNCH
Omoda C5 arrives in SA with upgrades and slashed prices
Omoda this week introduced the C5 in two new models: Lux X and Elegance X
17 April 2025 - 14:45
The Omoda C5 has become one of SA’s best-selling compact crossovers since its launch in April 2023.
The Chinese vehicle has been revamped with a facelift and upgraded features — and huge price cuts. Omoda this week launched the C5 in two new models called the Lux X priced at R425,900 and the Elegance X at R465,900, which represent respective price decreases of R52,000 and R42,000 over the Lux and Elegance models they replace...
