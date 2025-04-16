Life / Motoring

Michael Schumacher’s R24.8bn wealth remains highest yet

This is more than the combined earnings of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

16 April 2025 - 09:03
by Motor News Reporter
Michael Schumacher earned about R19bn from paid endorsements. Picture: REUTERS
Michael Schumacher earned about R19bn from paid endorsements. Picture: REUTERS

Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher remains the highest-paid driver in the world, according to sport betting site Betideas.com.

The German racer had raked in $1.3bn (R24.8bn) before a skiing accident in 2013, outpacing the combined earnings of today’s top three earners: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps. Schumacher’s family maintains strict privacy about his condition, with access limited to those closest to him.

At his peak, Schumacher’s annual wage reached $38m (R724m) per season, while some of the biggest endorsement deals included Mercedes-Benz and Rolex, paid him $10m (R190m) annually each. Paid partnerships included Nike, Deutsche Vermögensberatung, Schelle, GM, and IWC.

According to Betideas.com, statistics show that Schumacher earned half a billion more than Hamilton, the second highest paid F1 driver, who has raked in $880m (R16.7bn.) The new Ferrari driver would need seven years more to match Schumacher’s lifetime earnings, while Verstappen raked in $217m (R4.1bn) so far, ranking him the 17th highest paid athlete in the world.

Schumacher’s lifetime earnings are also twice as high as those of Fernando Alonso’s R12.2bn, Kimi Raikkonen’s R4.7bn, Jenson Button’s R2.8bn, Sebastian Vettel’s R2.6bn and Leclerc’s R2.3bn.

