Countdown to inaugural SA Safari Rally begins

Reigning W2RC champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, right, and co-driver Mathieu Baumel celebrate winning the 2022 Dakar Rally. Picture: REUTERS
The SA Safari Rally will be held for the first time from May 18-24.
It’s the third round of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), the new series co-sanctioned by both the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA)and the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the governing bodies for car and motorcycle sports.
The W2RC replaced the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies and FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship as the premier series of rally raid, and is promoted by theAmaury Sport Organisation(ASO), administrators of numerous sporting events including the Dakar Rally.
The inaugural W2RC race was hosted in Morocco back in 2022.
The SA event is presented in conjunction with Toyota Gazoo Racing SA (TGRSA) and based at the Sun City resort in the North West Province, with an international contingent of renowned drivers expected to settle Dakar scores.
Qatari star, Dakar legend and reigning W2RC champion Nasser Al-Attiyah is competing, while Dakar veteran and former works Toyota driver Giniel de Villiers is joining the privateer Team Hilux Rally Raid for the next two seasons.
Capetonian and former Dakar winner Giniel de Villiers will be in a Team Rally Raid Hilux. Picture: SUPPLIED
“Having Giniel on board is like adding a turbocharger to our team,” says teammate Fouché Blignaut. “He brings unmatched experience and passion to the track.”
Both the experienced racers will have stiff local competition in Toyota Gazoo Racing SA’s Saood Variawa, the youngest Dakar stage winner, and Guy Botterill and Gareth Woolridge.
Regular Dakar competitors Brian Baragwanath of Century Racing and Botswana’s Ross Branch riding with Hero Motorsports will also be in the mix, but with entries closing at the end of April the line-up of top local and international participants is expected to grow and see some of the biggest names in international rally-raid on local soil.
About 100 participants across different classes are expected to tackle the route with more than 1,600km of special sections covering dry roads mountain regions, andfast, open roads flowing through the savanna plains.
Other stages will be in and around the Pilanesberg National Park, offering more technical roads with river crossings.
Multiple champion and Dakar legend Ross Branch will fly the two-wheel flag in the upcoming SA rally. Picture: SUPPLIED
“We didn’t traverse well-travelled sand roads and routes. We opted for rough, uncharted terrain chosen to challenge the most capable off-road cars and motorcycles in the world.
“Thick bush, rocky sections and river beds were the norm, and this is what competitors can look forward to for the SA Safari Rally,” said race director Evan Hutchison.
“This is definitely a defining moment for motorsport in SA. It’s about more than racing — it’s about showcasing our talent, our terrain and our ability to deliver world-class events,” said Vic Maharaj, CEO of Motorsport SA.
Anton Roux, chair of Motorsport SA, said: “This event has the potential to pave the way for many more international motorsport events in SA.
“It is most probably the largest international event SA has hosted since the last Formula One race was held at Kyalami in 1993.”
MOTORSPORT
Countdown to inaugural SA Safari Rally begins
Dakar legends Nasser Al-Attiyah and Giniel de Villiers to headline a star-studded line up in May
SA’s Kelvin van der Linde wins 6 Hours of Paul Ricard
REVIEW: GR-Sport Fortuner will lead to sleepless nights for rivals
F1 triple champ Jackie Stewart says he’s driven his last lap at 85
VW Kariega factory shuts down to prepare for new small SUV
