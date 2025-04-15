Life / Motoring

NEWS

EU ban on carbon fibre would spell disaster for motor industry

Authorities say filaments can be harmful to skin, mucous membranes and organ linings

15 April 2025 - 17:39
by Motor News Reporter
Carbon fibre is a popular material in sports cars due to its light weight and strength. Picture: SUPPLIED
Carbon fibre is a popular material in sports cars due to its light weight and strength. Picture: SUPPLIED

The EU is proposing a ban on carbon fibre, the favoured material used to lighten high-performance cars and add a sporty finish to vehicle interiors, as a hazardous material.

A new amendment by the European Parliament would effectively ban the material’s use in Europe from 2029. The amendment was proposed under a revision to the EU’s End of Life Vehicles Directive which deals with recycling old cars. According to the EU, carbon fibre filaments can become airborne and be harmful if they come into contact with human skin, mucous membranes and organ linings.

Carbon fibre is popular in car construction, particularly in high-performance vehicles, due to its light weight and strength. Car manufacturers are among the biggest users of the material, accounting for about 20% of global use, and carbon fibre was a $5.5bn industry in 2024, according to Motor 1. 

Many sports cars and electric vehicles use the material, particularly for the body, chassis and even wheels, to reduce weight and enhance performance. The material is not used only in exotic cars, having filtered down to more mainstream vehicles in recent years.

The draft amendment will be reviewed by the European Commission, though there is strong opposition to the proposed band — not only from automotive manufacturers but also aircraft and wind turbine manufacturers who use the material extensively.

REVIEW: SF90 XX Stradale is most powerful street-legal Ferrari yet

Denis Droppa test drives Ferrari’s new supercar around Fiorano
Life
1 year ago

For sale: six track Porsches and a truck to carry them

All six cars are 991-generation models and comprise some of the best modern 911s built
Life
4 weeks ago

Potent Aston Martin Valhalla is ready to hit the road

A slightly more accessible follow-up to the Valkyrie, it has a twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG 4.0l V8 and three electric motors
Life
4 months ago

Now you can buy your own Batmobile — for R52.8m

The car is driveable but not street-legal, so you will have to park it in your bat cave or drive it on closed circuits
Life
5 months ago
