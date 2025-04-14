MOTORSPORT
SA’s Kelvin van der Linde wins 6 Hours of Paul Ricard
Van der Linde celebrated his second prestigious victory with Team WRT after the Bathurst 12 Hour in Australia in February
14 April 2025 - 10:36
SA’s Kelvin van der Linde won the 6 Hours of Paul Ricard in France on Sunday, first round of the GT World Challenge Europe.
He shared a Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 Evo with Belgian team mates Charles Weerts and Ugo de Wilde. The team started the race from ninth position but steadily improved throughout the race. As darkness fell and the track cooled down, the car got faster, and about 1 hr 45 min before the end, Van der Linde took the lead. which he maintained until the finish...
