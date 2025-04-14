Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Jorge Martin suffers injury to lung and ribs MotoGP return

Aprilia did not give a potential timeline for Martin’s return, with the next round in two weeks' time

14 April 2025 - 09:43
by Rohith Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
World champion Jorge Martin suffered a serious crash after coming back from injury. Picture: REUTERS
World champion Jorge Martin suffered a serious crash after coming back from injury. Picture: REUTERS

Reigning champion Jorge Martin had a nightmare return to MotoGP after the Aprilia rider suffered a crash at Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix that injured his lung and ribs.

Martin was competing at his first Grand Prix weekend after missing the opening three rounds following a crash in pre-season testing that fractured his foot and hand.

The Spaniard went down on Sunday at the kerb on turn 11 under the lights at the Lusail International Circuit and struggled to get back on his feet before being taken to the medical centre.

Jorge Martin underwent a CT scan that showed an increase in the pneumothorax, this will make it necessary to place a drainage in aspiration,” Aprilia said in a statement.

“The rider will have to remain under observation for a few days in the hospital until the pneumothorax resolves. The final examination shows, also, six fractures on the right posterior arches from one to six.”

Aprilia did not give a potential timeline for Martin’s return, with the next round in two weeks’ time on home turf at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“Performance moves to the back burner today and our thoughts are with Jorge at this difficult period. We stand with him,” said Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola.

Ducati’s Marc Marquez won the race in Qatar to extend his lead over his younger brother Alex in the rider's championship to 18 points.

Reuters

 

Marc Marquez wins Qatar MotoGP despite first lap bash with brother Alex

Maverick Vinales receives a post-race time penalty, dropping him from second to 14th
Life
13 hours ago

World champion Jorge Martin cleared to race in Qatar MotoGP

The 27-year-old missed the first three rounds after a crash in preseason testing
Life
3 days ago

Bagnaia wins Americas MotoGP after Marc Marquez crashes

Bagnaia took the chequered flag, but Alex Marquez has moved him to the top of the championship on 87 points
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Whaling station tour not for the faint of heart
Life
2.
Why Joburgers are moving to the Mother City
Life
3.
FIRST DRIVE | Luxurious new Lexus GX SUV lands in ...
Life / Motoring
4.
UK’s move over streaming levies will be music to ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
REVIEW: Ford Mustang Dark Horse taps into your ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

F1 triple champ Jackie Stewart says he’s driven his last lap at 85

Life / Motoring

Jorge Martin suffers injury to lung and ribs MotoGP return

Life / Motoring

Marc Marquez wins Qatar MotoGP despite first lap bash with brother Alex

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.