Life / Motoring

Local Launch

Electric-powered DFSK panel van now on sale in SA

Chinese brand promises low running costs, a good payload and solar charging capability

14 April 2025 - 17:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The DFSK EC35 fully electric cargo and/or passenger panel van. Picture: SUPPLIED
The DFSK EC35 fully electric cargo and/or passenger panel van. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chinese commercial vehicle brand DFSK has launched its EC35 electric panel van in SA.

The company offers a variety of commercial vehicles with the EC35 panel van aimed at enterprises such as logistics and transport services that seek affordable cargo carriers with a low ecological footprint.

The model can be bought as a panel van or with a rear passenger bench for the same price. The passenger bench can be removed when the full payload of 1,015kg or 4.8m³ volume space is required. The car measures 4,500mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,910mm.

The electric drivetrain comprises a 38.6kWh lithium iron phosphate battery with a 14.7kWh energy consumption rating driving a 60kW and 200Nm electric motor. Charging takes place at a regular home wall socket or using the electric car charging infrastructure that is available countrywide, with up to 240km promised on a full charge.

It takes one hour on a rapid DC charger, six hours on an AC port and longer on a 220V socket. Optionally, the company offers a solar AC wallbox charger for R10,350. Fleet buyers have the option of a larger unit that charges at least five cars at a time, priced at R132,250.

Top speed of the EC35 panel van is rated at 80-100km/h and charging costs are as low as R120, or about 40c/km, according to DFSK SA.

The digital screen with a reversing camera view is a standard fitment in the DFSK EC35. Picture: SUPPLIED
The digital screen with a reversing camera view is a standard fitment in the DFSK EC35. Picture: SUPPLIED

Comfort features include air conditioning, Bluetooth with voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a 6.8-inch touchscreen with reversing camera and parking sensors, and remote central locking and keyless entry.

Safety features include a driver’s side airbag, pedestrian warning, immobiliser and automatic door locking.

The DFSK EC35 is priced at R655,500, excluding VAT. It comes standard with a three-year/60,000km warranty and five-year battery warranty.

How to tow like a pro this Easter holiday

Safety, comfort and new technology ensure fewer hiccups when hooking up a trailer or caravan
Life
1 week ago

FIRST DRIVE: Mercedes adds Vito Select to passenger van range

The most powerful Vito offers space for up to eight people
Life
3 days ago

New Fiat Scudo one-tonner debuts diesel and electric versions

Hallmarks of the new van include various body styles, trims, length and height options
Life
2 weeks ago

New Citroën C3 panel van announced as global CEO visits SA

The French boss also shares company’s future plans and stance on new energy vehicles
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Why Joburgers are moving to the Mother City
Life
2.
Whaling station tour not for the faint of heart
Life
3.
FIRST DRIVE | Luxurious new Lexus GX SUV lands in ...
Life / Motoring
4.
REVIEW: Ford Mustang Dark Horse taps into your ...
Life / Motoring
5.
UK’s move over streaming levies will be music to ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Ferrari wins top award for ‘out of the box icon’

Life / Motoring

New tariffs likely to put China’s car exports under pressure

World / Asia

FIRST DRIVE: Mercedes adds Vito Select to passenger van range

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.