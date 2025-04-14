Electric-powered DFSK panel van now on sale in SA

The DFSK EC35 fully electric cargo and/or passenger panel van. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chinese commercial vehicle brand DFSK has launched its EC35 electric panel van in SA.
The company offers a variety of commercial vehicles with the EC35 panel van aimed at enterprises such as logistics and transport services that seek affordable cargo carriers with a low ecological footprint.
The model can be bought as a panel van or with a rear passenger bench for the same price. The passenger bench can be removed when the full payload of 1,015kg or 4.8m³ volume space is required. The car measures 4,500mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,910mm.
The electric drivetrain comprises a 38.6kWh lithium iron phosphate battery with a 14.7kWh energy consumption rating driving a 60kW and 200Nm electric motor. Charging takes place at a regular home wall socket or using the electric car charging infrastructure that is available countrywide, with up to 240km promised on a full charge.
It takes one hour on a rapid DC charger, six hours on an AC port and longer on a 220V socket. Optionally, the company offers a solar AC wallbox charger for R10,350. Fleet buyers have the option of a larger unit that charges at least five cars at a time, priced at R132,250.
Top speed of the EC35 panel van is rated at 80-100km/h and charging costs are as low as R120, or about 40c/km, according to DFSK SA.
The digital screen with a reversing camera view is a standard fitment in the DFSK EC35. Picture: SUPPLIED
Comfort features include air conditioning, Bluetooth with voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a 6.8-inch touchscreen with reversing camera and parking sensors, and remote central locking and keyless entry.
Safety features include a driver’s side airbag, pedestrian warning, immobiliser and automatic door locking.
The DFSK EC35 is priced at R655,500, excluding VAT. It comes standard with a three-year/60,000km warranty and five-year battery warranty.
Electric-powered DFSK panel van now on sale in SA
Chinese brand promises low running costs, a good payload and solar charging capability
