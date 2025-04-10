Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

World champion Jorge Martin cleared to race in Qatar MotoGP

The 27-year-old missed the first three rounds after a crash in preseason testing

10 April 2025 - 19:36
by Rohith Nair
MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin will make his first appearance of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MIRCO LAZZARRI
MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin will make his first appearance of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MIRCO LAZZARRI

Bengaluru — MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin will make his first appearance of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend after passing a medical check, his team, Aprilia, said on Thursday.

Martin missed the first three rounds after a crash in preseason testing in which he suffered fractures to his hand and foot. He also crashed in training before the Thailand Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old, who won the riders’ championship with Pramac Racing last season, made the switch to Aprilia but hardly had the opportunity to test his new machine before he crashed in Sepang.

Martin will have a lot of catching up to do with the Marquez brothers dominating the first three rounds. Gresini Racing’s Alex Marquez leads the championship with 87 points followed by his brother Marc on the factory Ducati on 86.

Reuters

Bagnaia wins Americas MotoGP after Marc Marquez crashes

Bagnaia took the chequered flag, but Alex Marquez has moved him to the top of the championship on 87 points
Life
1 week ago

Cape Town and Kyalami in race to host F1 Grand Prix

March 18 was cut-off date for bidders wanting to hold an SA F1 race
Life
2 weeks ago

Marc Marquez wins in Argentina ahead of brother Alex

SA’s Brad Binder finishes seventh for KTM at the Argentina Grand Prix on Sunday
Life
3 weeks ago
