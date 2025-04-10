First Drive
Facelifted VW Golf TSI models re-enter SA
Brimming with new tech and styling, the company hopes the regular range will reignite hatch sales
The face-lifted, eighth-generation Volkswagen (VW) Golf is now on sale in SA, and initially available in 1.4 TSI guise exclusively and four trim levels. The German brand introduced the latest Golf GTI model back in 2021 minus the bread and butter TSI ranges, citing dwindled sales as SA customers clamoured for SUVs and crossovers. The new high-performance GTI and Golf R models will join later.
They are back now, in Life, Life Plus, R-Line, R-Line Plus and an optional Black Style package that brings 18-inch York alloys, privacy glass and black exterior mirrors. The range is enhanced with new features and new front bumpers, the R-Line models with an angrier, GTI-like interpretation. New LED headlight design and an illuminated front logo can be had, and the ability to project the company logo on the ground as night-time puddle lights when the front doors open...
