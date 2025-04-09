FIRST DRIVE: Mercedes launches silent but potent electric G-Class in SA

The battery-powered Benz is an exceptional off roader.
Mercedes-Benz SA has launched its silent but potent new electric Geländewagen, the first zero-emission model of its iconic off roader. Dubbed the G580, the battery-powered SUV is priced at R4,647,456 and offered alongside the petrol-powered G63 AMG (R4,414,916) and the diesel G450d (R3,557,169).
Recognisable by a gloss black grille and a squircle carrier on the tailgate that can be used to store charging cables, the G580 has a 116kWh lithium-ion battery pack integrated into its ladder frame chassis. It is contained in a water/dirt resistant casing and powers four individually controlled motors located at each wheel.
The motors offer a combined output of 432kW and 1,164Nm of torque — nearly as much power but considerably more torque than the turbo V8-engined G63 (445kW and 850Nm), which is able to silently blast the 3-tonne electric G-Class from 0-100km/h in just 4.7 seconds and onto a governed top speed of 180km/h.
The electric G-Class is an even better off roader than its combustion-engined stablemates, says Mercedes, because the four electric motors are able to more precisely regulate the power output at each wheel with torque vectoring to provide maximum traction on demanding trails. The motors do away with the need for differential locks and a separate transfer case, saving weight and complexity.
I drove the G580 this week at the media launch in Gauteng, starting with a challenging off road course at the Zwartkops race track. A towering 250mm ride height, an 850mm fording depth and long-travel suspension give the electric Benz a strong basis for tackling obstacles, but it has a number of electronic tricks to make it even more nimble on tough trails.
These include a low-range gear reduction system, and a crawl function which is essentially an off road cruise control that allows the driver to guide the vehicle through slow and tricky sections without touching the throttle. A nifty G-Steering function uses the individual electric motors to reduce the turning circle, making tight turns easier during off roading.
The G-Turn function allows the car to perform a “tank turn” and spin in place like an ice skater. Besides being a party trick, the feature is useful in tight spaces and dead ends. An off road camera projects the outside view onto the infotainment screen to help avoid unseen obstacles, including a “see-through bonnet”.
With all these toys the G580 proved basically unstoppable on the off road trail, effortlessly clambering through axle twisters and slippery climbs. For owners willing to tackle the wild outdoors in a R4.6m car, the electric G-Class delivers.
The luxurious cabin has leather seat upholstery with blue stitching, and an off road camera.
We also took the G580 on a brief drive on tar roads and experienced its astonishingly swift and silent performance. The big SUV accelerates like a hot hatch and there’s instant torque on call when you thrust the throttle. The block-shaped vehicle covers distance in near silence with only wind noise for company, but drivers wanting sporting acoustics can select a G-Roar setting that pipes a subtle V8-like sound through the Burmester sound system.
The G580 has the typically plush G-Class ride, the adaptive suspension filtering out bumps very capably.
The luxurious cabin lays on features such as an MBUX infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, nappa leather multifunction steering wheel, ambient lighting and leather seat upholstery with blue stitching.
A 473km range is claimed for the G580, and a Mercedes spokesperson told us a real-world range of just over 400km was achieved in local testing. When plugged into a DC fast-charging system, the vehicle’s 200kW on-board charger allows the battery to go from 10% to 80% in around half an hour.
