Hyundai’s MY25 Tucson now on sale in SA

A new design grille stack and larger infotainment screen are the main changes

08 April 2025 - 16:17
by Motor News Reporter
The facelifted Hyundai Tucson offers a more handsome, tidy frontal styling and cabin enhancements. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai SA has started sales of the facelifted, MY25 Hyundai Tucson. The new SUV line-up is available in three derivatives: the 2.0 Premium AT, R2.0D Executive AT and 2.0D N Line AWD AT.

The entry-level model is priced R39,000 below the previous model. 

Exterior enhancements include the front skid plate and bumper moulding grouped for a wider appearance, a 12.3-inch curved display infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, rear air conditioner and cruise control.

Also featured are LED headlamps with a static bending, blind-spot detection, 18-inch alloy wheels and heated, leather upholstered seats. The steering wheel and gear lever are also clad with hides, depending on the model.

The range is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder diesel engine with 115kW/192Nm on tap, and paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Its rated fuel consumption average is 8.9l/100km, and has a top speed of 181km/h.

The MY25 Hyundai Tucson sports a curved display as part of the cabin modernisation. Picture: SUPPLIED
The latest Hyundai Tucson comes standard with a seven-year/200,000km warranty, comprising five-year/150,000km for the vehicle and an additional two-year/50,000km warranty for the powertrain. A five-year/75,000km service plan is also included in the price. 

Pricing: 

Tucson 2.0 Premium AT — R559,900

Tucson R2.0D Executive AT — R709,900

Tucson R2.0D N Line AWD AT — R859,900

FIRST DRIVE | Luxurious new Lexus GX SUV lands in SA

The GX 550 blends eager V6 performance with refinement and real off-road ability
4 days ago

BYD launches Sealion SUVs and a potent Shark bakkie in SA

The range comprises electric and plug-in-hybrid drivetrains, and coupe and regular shape SUVs
4 days ago

Enviro Automotive to launch Riddara RD6 electric bakkie in SA

The double cab will be available in 4x2 and 4x4 guises
1 day ago

REVIEW: Ford Mustang Dark Horse taps into your shadowy side

The range-topping American pony car has chassis tweaks, a touch of extra power and a Gothic vibe
11 hours ago
